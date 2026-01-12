Germany offers visa-free transit for Indian passport holders: What it means

In a significant move forward in its ties with India, Germany has declared a visa-free transit facility for Indian passport holders while they travel through the European nation’s airports. The decision is expected to make international travel convenient for Indian nationals, besides strengthening people-to-people ties between the two nations, which are celebrating 75 years of their diplomatic ties in 2026. They also completed 25 years of Strategic Partnership last year.

Berlin’s decision on the transit facility was announced during the India-Germany joint statement, which was issued in Ahmedabad on Monday (January 12), where German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was present. This is his first visit to Asia since taking over in May last year.

Travel to become hassle-free

A visa-free transit facility means that Indian travellers who stop at German airports en route to a destination in a third country will not be required to get a separate transit visa. This will make their journeys smoother, and they will require less paperwork.

If one stays within the international airport area during a layover at a German airport and is not heading towards a Schengen destination, he/she would not require a transit visa.

During a layover at a German airport, if you stay within the International Airport Area and your destination is not in a Schengen country, no transit visa will be required by Indians.

The joint statement issued by the two nations said the step “will not only facilitate and ease travel of Indian nationals, but will further intensify people-to-people links”.

Modi thanks Merz over German decision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Chancellor Merz over the announcement, saying, “I express my gratitude to Chancellor Merz for the announcement of visa-free transit for Indian citizens. This will further strengthen people-to-people connections between our two countries,” he said.

Both sides stressed that strong people-to-people connections set up a vital pillar of their Strategic Partnership and welcomed growing exchanges of students, researchers, skilled professionals, tourists and artists.

India and Germany inked 19 key memorandums of understanding and made eight key announcements during Merz’s visit, including a Joint Declaration of Intent to bolster bilateral defence industrial cooperation and the setting up of a Chief Executive Officers’ Forum to boost trade and investment.

During their talks at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Modi and Merz held wide-ranging talks covering several areas, from ties in the education sector to their overall bilateral engagement. They also spoke on pressing international issues, including Ukraine and Gaza.

Merz will travel to Bengaluru on Tuesday (January 13) for a day-long visit.