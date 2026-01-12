PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz hold talks in Ahmedabad, review bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 12) held delegation-level discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad on the first day of his maiden official visit to India. The German Chancellor’s visit coincides with the observation of 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany strategic partnership. The visit is aimed at strengthening Indo-German bilateral ties.

Bilateral ties reviewed

The meeting was also attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. During the meeting, the discussions focused on boosting bilateral ties between India and Germany.

Also Read: Unprecedented certainty in India amid great global uncertainty: Modi

PM Modi and Chancellor Merz reviewed existing cooperation between the two countries related to trade, investment, technology, education, skilling, and mobility and explored collaboration in defence, security, science, innovation, research, and sustainable development, reported ANI.

PM Modi welcomes Chancellor Merz

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded a warm reception to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad ahead of their scheduled engagements, marking the German leader’s first official visit to India since assuming office. The visit to the Ashram set a symbolic tone for the bilateral programme, reflecting shared values rooted in peace and dialogue.

Also Read: Foreign investors largely stayed off India in 2025, may do so in 2026 too

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, honouring the legacy of the Father of the Nation. The German Chancellor also signed the visitors’ book at the Ashram, commemorating the occasion.

Following the homage, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront. The event added a cultural highlight to the diplomatic visit, with PM Modi and Chancellor Merz participating in the celebrations. The leaders were seen flying a kite bearing the image of Lord Hanuman, symbolising goodwill and people-to-people engagement alongside official discussions.

Chancellor Merz’s first official India visit

Earlier in the day, Chancellor Merz arrived in India for a two-day official visit from January 12 to January 13, his first since taking office. The visit is expected to build on the momentum generated by regular high-level political exchanges between the two countries.

Also Read: India overtakes Japan to become world’s fourth-largest economy: Govt

It also provides an opportunity for both sides to reiterate their shared commitment to strengthening a forward-looking partnership that serves mutual interests and contributes to the broader global community.

As part of his itinerary on January 13, the German Chancellor is scheduled to visit Bosch and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) before departing for Germany. PM Modi and Chancellor Merz last interacted on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, where they agreed to further expand the bilateral strategic partnership. During that meeting, Prime Minister Modi had invited the German leader to undertake an official visit to India. The current visit is also taking place ahead of the India–EU Summit scheduled for January 27.