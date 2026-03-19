Gambhir moves HC over AI deepfakes, seeks Rs 2.5 cr in damages: 'Identity weaponised'

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian cricket team, has moved the Delhi High Court against the alleged misuse of his identity by means of deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and impersonation, claiming Rs 2.5 crore in damages.

The civil suit also demands protection of his personality rights and takedown of such content with immediate effect.

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The action follows a rise in counterfeit videos and unauthorised content that exploits the former cricketer’s name, face, and voice on the internet.

'Coordinated campaign'

As per a press statement released in this direction, there is a “coordinated campaign of digital impersonation, AI-generated deepfakes, and unauthorised commercial exploitation” of the former sportsman’s personality.

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“My identity — my name, my face, my voice — has been weaponised by anonymous accounts to spread misinformation and generate revenue at my expense. This is not a matter of personal hurt; it is a matter of law, dignity, and the protection every public figure deserves in the age of artificial intelligence,” Gambhir, who recently bagged the rare feat of winning the T20 World Cup both as a player and coach, said in a statement.

Gambhir, whose tenure has seen India lifting a number of trophies in the white-ball format, has often been trolled online, and it has now turned to the use of AI tools for the production of realistic yet fabricated videos.

Content grew fast since late 2025: Gambhir's legal team

His legal team reported that the amount of such content has gone up alarmingly since late last year on various social media platforms such as Instagram, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

One deceptive video, for example, inaccurately depicted Gambhir declaring his resignation, and surpassed 2.9 million views, whereas another clip that misrepresented his remarks about senior cricketers garnered more than 1.7 million views.

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A lawsuit has been initiated against 16 defendants, which encompasses social media accounts, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as intermediaries including Meta, X, and Google/YouTube. Additionally, government entities have been incorporated to guarantee the enforcement of any court ruling.

With his legal step, Gambhir, a former MP, has added his name to a lengthy roster of celebrities, which includes Bollywood actors and cricketers, who have submitted comparable petitions to the high court.