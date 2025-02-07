Gautam Adani's son Jeet set to marry Diva Shah in Ahmedabad

Business tycoon Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani is all set to tie the knot with Diva Shah in a low-key traditional ceremony in Ahmedabad on Friday (February 7), as the wedding festivities kicked off at 2 pm.

The rituals will be conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad.

Pictures of the wedding venue and the bride and groom's stunning outfits are doing the rounds on social media. Diva wore a beautifully embroidered dress in pink and black, paired with a stylish necklace and a ponytail. Jeet looked serene and graceful in his mint green kurta. The couple was seen exploring stalls featuring handcrafted items, adding a cultural touch to their wedding.



NGOs part of celebration

Several NGOs, including Family of Disabled (FOD) from Delhi and Kai Rassi from Chennai, were part of the celebrations. Jeet and Diva interacted with artisans, including a nail artist creating bookmarks using his fingernail.

Beautiful glass artwork by a father-daughter duo from Firozabad and hand-painted glasses by Family of Disabled also added to the beauty of the venue.

Before the wedding, Jeet and Diva visited Mitti Cafe, an NGO that provides jobs for people with disabilities. They personally invited the cafe’s employees, cut a cake, and spent time with them. This visit was special for Jeet, as he had earlier inaugurated the cafe and has been involved in supporting people with disabilities.

Traditional wedding

Earlier, speaking at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Gautam Adani shared his happiness about his son’s wedding. He mentioned that the wedding would be simple and traditional and dismissed reports of it being a big celebrity event.

In a generous move, Jeet and Diva pledged Rs 10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities as part of ‘Mangal Seva,’ a charity initiative.