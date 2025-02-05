Jeet Adani to wed Diva Shah on Feb 7; will it match Anant Ambani's?

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani’s younger son, Jeet Adani, will marry Diva Jaimin Shah on Friday (February 7) at Ahmedabad. The couple got engaged in March 2023. In contrast with the high-profile Ambani family wedding last year, Gautam Adani said Jeet’s wedding would be a very simple and traditional one.

Mangal Seva

Not only will the wedding avoid ostentation, but Jeet and Diva have also pledged to provide financial assistance to 500 newly-married women with disabilities.

Gautam Adani shared in an emotional post on X, “It is a matter of immense joy that my son Jeet and daughter-in-law Diva are starting their married life with a holy resolution. Jeet and Diva have pledged to do 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs for each sister in the marriage of 500 handicapped sisters every year. As a father, this ‘Mangal Seva’ is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for me. I have full faith that through this sacred effort, the lives of many disabled daughters and their families will move forward with happiness, peace and respect. I pray to the Lord to give Jeet and Diva the blessings and strength to continue moving forward on this path of service.”

The couple

Jeet said he met Diva through a family friend.

Diva is the daughter of Jaimin Shah, who owns a famous diamond manufacturing company established in 1976 with operations in Mumbai and Surat.

Diva was raised in Mumbai, and studied at the Parsons School of Design in New York. She has been actively involved in the disability programme of the Adani Foundation during the past one year.

Jeet, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, joined the Adani Group in 2019. He has been involved in areas like strategic finance, capital markets, and the formulation of risk and governance policies for the group. He serves as a director of the group’s airports business, and oversees its strategic growth and operational efficiency. Jeet is also involved in Adani Digital Labs, an initiative aimed at developing a super app to serve the customers of all the Adani group businesses.

Wedding highlights

An initiative in association with several NGOs will see handicraft gift items by local artisans with unique designs being presented to guests.

The family has partnered with the Delhi-based NGO Family of Disabled to make hand-painted shawls for the couple., and the famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra has worked with the artisans. They have also prepared hand-painted wedding essentials like plates, glasswares, and accessories.

The family is also collaborating with Chennai-based Kai Rassi for placards and digitally-printed plates for the wedding.