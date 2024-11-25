Five states not ready with draft rule on Labour Codes: Minister
Meetings were held with those states and Union Territories to facilitate them framing draft rules within the ambit of Labour Codes, the minister said
Five states have not yet published draft rules under three codes on Industrial Relations, Social Security and Occupational Safety, minister or state for labour Shobha Karandiaje seaid on Monday.
Four states or Union Territories have also not pre-published draft rules on Code on Wages, 2019, so as bring labour reforms, the minister told the Lok Sabha in a written statement.
The minister said that 'labour' figured in the Concurrent List of the Constitution, and under the Codes, the power to make rules had been entrusted to the Central and state governments.
Four Labour Codes
As a step towards the implementation of four Labour Codes, she said the Central government had pre-published the draft rules.
After notifying the codes, the government undertook three tripartite consultations on the draft Central Rules under all four Codes in 2020 and 2021.
The codes are the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational, Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.
Meetings with states
As part of the labour reforms, 29 labour laws have been codified into four Labour Codes.To ensure workers' right to minimum wages, the Central government has amalgamated four laws in the Wage Code, nine laws in the Social Security Code, 13 laws in the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 and three laws in the Industrial Relations Code.