Opposition moves no-trust motion against Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Congress-led Opposition on Tuesday (December 10) moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, making it first such incident in the country's Parliamentary history.

The Opposition has accused Dhankhar, the Vice President of India, of partisan functioning of the House. There was no confirmation from the Congress but media reports suggested that the motion had been moved with 65 signatures.

Though the motion is expected to be defeated given how the numbers are stacked in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition wants to prove its point of not being given an opportunity to speak in the House by the presiding officer. Notably, the Opposition had contemplated a no-trust motion against Dhankhar in August as well.



Also read: After bitter RS showdown, Opposition mulls resolution for Dhankhar's removal as VP

Among the signatories included members of parliament representing the Congress, TMC, AAP, Samajwadi Party, DMK and RJD was submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, according to a report in NDTV.

The motion was reportedly submitted soon after chaos erupted in both Houses of Parliament with the BJP MPs and those from the Opposition clashed over various issues. The Congress expects the number of signatories to cross 90, even though the likelihood of the resolution being admitted by the Chair, leave alone being taken up for discussion, is remote.

Both Houses adjourned

Earlier, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid uproarious scenes as members of Treasury and Opposition benches traded charges on the Soros and Adani issues.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress and its leadership of colluding with US billionaire George Soros and anti-India forces, plunging the Lok Sabha into chaos and leading to its adjournment for the day.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Rijiju also hit out at Congress leaders for attacking the dignity of Parliament by coming to the House by wearing masks and jackets with caricatures.

Opposition members trooped into the Well as Rijiju made the remarks. The minister said the Congress leaders' stalling of Parliament was also depriving other members of the House from raising issues related to their constituencies.

Earlier, BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, allowed laying of Parliamentary papers and reports of parliamentary standing committees on the table of the House.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Merchant Shipping Bill after responding to the objections raised by Congress member Manish Tewari and Trinamool Congress member Saugata Ray.

The Lok Sabha plunged into chaos soon after, prompting Saikia to adjourn the House for the day.



Also read: Jaya Bachchan demands apology from RS Chairman Dhankhar over ‘tone’

Congress, BJP spar in RS

As soon as the Rajya Sabha met at 12 noon after the first adjournment, Leader of the House JP Nadda raised the issue of alleged links between the Congress leadership and billionaire investor George Soros, alleging they are conniving to destabilise the country.

Nadda, without naming Congress leader Sonia Gandhi who was present in the House, questioned her role as "co-chair of an organisation funded by Soros" in destabilising the country. This, he said, raised concerns about the country's internal and external security.

As Nadda made the remarks, treasury benches raised slogans against the Congress and demanded answers.

After this, Congress Deputy Leader of the House Pramod Tiwari rejected the allegations made by Nadda and raised the Adani issue, alleging the Adani group paid Rs 23,000 crore as bribes, as stated by a US Attorney.

By now, sloganeering had started from both sides and the chairman adjourned the House for the day.

Opposition MPs stage protest

Earlier, several Opposition MPs demonstrated over the Adani issue in Parliament premises, carrying black 'jholas' (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani printed on it and 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' written on the obverse side.

This is the latest in the series of unusual protests led by the Congress daily ahead of the sitting of Parliament in the morning.



Also read: Dhankhar takes veiled dig at Rahul over quota misquote; Congress hits back

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the Congress, DMK, JMM, Left, among others, protested in front of the Makar Dwar steps.

They raised slogans against alleged collusion between Modi and Adani and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

Earlier, Rahul chaired a meeting of Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha to take stock of the party's stance on various issues and the way forward in Parliament.

The protest comes a day after leaders of some INDIA bloc parties protested in Parliament complex over the Adani row, with Rahul Gandhi conducting a mock 'interview' over the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Prime Minister Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

(With agency inputs)