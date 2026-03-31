FCRA amendment Bill: Congress claims it favours RSS; Centre says 'false'

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday (March 31) asserted that the FCRA amendment Bill only seeks to stop the use of foreign funding against national security and interests and not to target any religious organisation.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Rijiju slammed the Congress and Left parties, accusing them of spreading falsehood on the proposed amendment in the FCRA.

Also read: Web scraping of public data does not violate privacy, says Home Ministry

Their claims about the Bill are "completely false, fabricated and misleading," the senior BJP leader added.

A Bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, with the government making it clear that individuals engaging in forced religious conversion through foreign funding will not be spared.

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday had alleged that under the proposed amendments, only the RSS would be able to receive foreign funds, while other organisations would be restricted.

Addressing an election rally in Puthuppally, Kerala, Rahul said the introduction of the FCRA amendment Bill raised serious concerns.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi bats for a woman CM in Kerala, but numbers tell another story

FCRA has emerged as a key issue in Kottayam district, which has a large Christian community.

“Suddenly, we noticed that an FCRA bill has been brought in. The interesting thing is that there is only one organisation that can get money from abroad. No other organisation can get money from abroad except the RSS,” Rahul alleged.

Introducing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had stated that the legislation aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad.

What Rijiju said

Asked about the Opposition's claims about the Bill, Rijiju said, "There are some rumours spread by the Communist party and the Congress in Kerala that the government of India is bringing FCRA amendment Bill to stop the activities of various religious organisations."

The proposed amendment Bill has been brought "only to regulate foreign funding into India, only to check misuse of funds in any illegal activity," the Minority Affairs Minister asserted.

"Money illegally comes and (is) used against national security. So for national security and in the national interest, the proposed amendments have been brought," he added.

Rijiju alleged that the Left parties and the Congress are spreading falsehoods with regard to proposed amendments in the Bill, as they are scared of the BJP getting huge support of people in Kerala in the run-up to the state Assembly polls.

"I strongly reject the rumours being spread by the Congress and Communist parties, especially in Kerala. Congress and communists are spreading lies," the senior BJP leader said "The Bill is not against any religious group.... They should stop spreading these kinds of lies," he added.

'This is a lie'

BJP Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also termed as "lies" the Congress allegations that the Centre's FCRA Bill was anti-Christian.

Chandrasekhar said that the central government was coming out with amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to deal with any money laundering carried out by entities receiving money from abroad.

"Congress is claiming that the FCRA Amendment Bill will adversely impact the Christian community. This is a lie. It is a propaganda being spread just before the Assembly polls," he said.

"I assure you that no one will be harassed by the amended provisions of the FCRA. It is my 100 per cent guarantee," he added.

He further said that Christian, Muslim and Hindu community organisations, as well as various other trusts and educational institutions, were receiving funds under FCRA.

"So, don't twist it to say that only the Christians will be affected. Please do not jump to conclusions and take up the Congress narrative," Chandrasekhar said.

Kerala CM slams Centre

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the Centre over the FCRA amendment Bill and said it has created a sense of insecurity among a section of people in the society.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, he said the FCRA amendment is a serious issue which has caused great concern among minority communities across the country.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come a day after he sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to withdraw the FCRA amendment provisions. "It has created a sense of insecurity among a section of society. So, appropriate actions to address their concerns should come from the side of the government. But, that is not what is happening on the part of the union government."

The sense of uneasiness and insecurity being generated among sections of the people due to the union government’s actions is not beneficial for the country, he added.

CPI(M) demands rescinding Bill

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) demanded the rescinding of the FCRA Bill, in the interest of "constitutional morality," warning that it may bring excessive government control and erode federalism.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party general secretary MA Baby expressed "deep concern" over the proposed amendment.

"We demand, in the interest of constitutional morality and democratic principles, that the government immediately rescind this legislation," Baby said in the letter.

CBCI writes to Amit Shah

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagging "serious concerns" over the proposed amendments to the FCRA, urging wider consultation and safeguards against "excessive state control over civil society".

In identical communications to Shah and Members of Parliament (MPs) dated March 31, the CBCI said the FCRA Bill, while aimed at strengthening oversight, could upset the "constitutional balance, civil society freedom and the future of charitable service in India".

The bishops' body raised particular concern over provisions that would allow foreign contributions and assets created out of such funds to vest in a designated authority not only in cases of cancellation or surrender of FCRA registration but also in cases of "deemed cessation", including non-renewal of licences.

(With agency inputs)