Farmers slam Diljit Dosanjh for meeting PM Modi, express doubt over his intentions
The singer-actor in 2020 had advocated for the farmers’ cause and had urged the central government to accede to their demands
Protesting farmer leaders have slammed Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh over his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year’s Day in Delhi.
The farmers have questioned Dosanjh’s commitment to the cause of the farmers after his meeting with the PM.
The meeting
The singer posted photos of his interaction with the prime minister, and said it was a “very memorable meeting”.
“A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course!” posted Dosanjh on X.
PM Modi replied to the post with his own, saying it was a great interaction, and that Dosanjh was “truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition”.
“A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more… @diljitdosanjh,” wrote PM Modi on X.
'Doubts his intentions’
“If Diljit truly cared about farmers, he would have come and joined us in solidarity with Dallewal ji at Sambhu border, listened to our concerns, and stood by his earlier statements. Instead, meeting PM Modi raises doubts about his intentions,” The Times of India quoted a farmer leader at the Sambhu border.
Dosanjh in 2020 had advocated for the farmers’ cause and had urged the central government to accede to their demands.
In a post on Instagram, the singer had said that “every single person of all age groups from Punjab was standing with the farmers”. He had asked everyone who was defending the farmers’ bills to at least try to talk to the farmers. He had reiterated that everyone would stand with the farmer community.