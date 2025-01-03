Farmers slam Diljit Dosanjh for meeting PM Modi, express doubt over his intentions

Protesting farmer leaders have slammed Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh over his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year’s Day in Delhi.

The farmers have questioned Dosanjh’s commitment to the cause of the farmers after his meeting with the PM.

The meeting

The singer posted photos of his interaction with the prime minister, and said it was a “very memorable meeting”.

“A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course!” posted Dosanjh on X.