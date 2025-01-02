In photos: Amid controversy, Diljit Dosanjh calls on PM Modi

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who career trajectory saw an unprecedented leap in 2024 but not without a fair share of controversies, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year’s Day.

Posting photos of their meeting on X, Prime Minister Modi called it “a very memorable interaction." “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more,” Modi said.

Dosanjh expressed his admiration for Modi's sentiments towards his mother and the Ganga river. "A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We talked about a lot of things including music of course!" he posted on X.

Diljit, whose successful Dil-Luminati tour broke concert records in India, despite his rising popularity has stuck out like a sore thumb among the right-wing fraternity in the country for his bold lyrics and support for the famers’ protest. The singer-performer was recently targeted by right-wing groups over the availability of liquor and non-vegetarian food at the venue of his Indore concert and has been accused of allowing consumption of drugs at his concerts and supporting the Khalistan movement.



