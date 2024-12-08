Delhi Chalo | Farmers' march halted again as Haryana police lob tear gas shells

A group of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi at 12 noon on Sunday (December 8) from the Shambhu border to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

However, they were stopped by the Haryana police after walking for a few metres. The police asked the farmer unions to show if they had the permission for the march and to also let them identify the 101 farmers who are part of the march, which led to another face-off between the two sides. Subsequently, the police used tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers.

Police, protesters lock horns

Protesting farmers had on Friday suspended their march to the national capital for the day after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by security personnel, who stopped them at the Punjab-Haryana border.



“We will first identify them (farmers) and then we can allow them to go ahead. We have a list of the names of 101 farmers, and they are not those people - they are not letting us identify them - they are moving ahead as a mob,” a Haryana police official told news agency ANI.

However, the protesting farmers have hit back at the police for not letting them proceed to Delhi.





#WATCH | Farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march | Visulas from the Shambhu border where Police use tear gas to disperse farmers



"We will first identify them (farmers) and then we can allow them to go ahead. We have a list of the names of 101 farmers, and they are not those people - they…

“The list they (police) have is wrong - the list doesn't have the name of farmers coming here. We have asked them (the police) to let us move ahead and we will show them our identity cards. Police are saying that we (farmers) don't have permission to move ahead - so why do we have to prove our identity? We are trying to sort things out through dialogue but anyhow we will move ahead,” said one of the farmers.

“We have already issued the list of farmers who are part of the march, if they (the police) have decided that they will check the IDs first before allowing us to move, they should tell us we will cooperate with that. We have shown the discipline and will continue to be so... They are using tear gas more today, as the wind direction is towards us. We are ready for any kind of sacrifice... It’s the PM who has the solution for our problems, either he does it or let us march to Delhi,” said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pander. He also accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of having “some sort of alliance” with the Union government.



Long-pending demands

The farmers have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. They have also been pressing the Centre to initiate talks with them to address their issues.

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday had said that they had not received any message from the Centre for talks to address their issues.





#WATCH | Farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march | At the Shambhu border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "The 'Jattha' of our 101 farmers and labourers have reached. We have already issued the list, if they (the police) have decided that they will check the IDs first before…

Farmers had earlier said that they had appealed to the government to either hold a dialogue with the protesting farmers or “allow us to move to Delhi”.



The protesting farmers had earlier attempted to march towards Delhi on February 13 and February 21 but were stopped by security forces deployed at the border points.

Besides MSP, the farmers are also demanding a farm debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases (against farmers), and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.



