GST Bachat Utsav: FM says benefits passed to consumers, Vaishnaw notes sales hike

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a joint press conference alongside Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on GST Bachat Utsav (GST Savings Festival) on Saturday (October 18).

The briefing, held on Dhanteras, focused on the positive impact of “GST 2.0” reforms on festive sales and overall consumer sentiment.

The ministers discussed how the next-generation GST, which was implemented on September 22, has stimulated consumption and boosted festive demand across various sectors, including automobiles and electronics.

Tax benefits passed on to end-consumer: FM

According to Sitharaman, tax benefits from the new GST framework have been passed on to the end-consumer for a wide range of daily-use items.

“...Classification related issues, which led to a lot of questions and confusion in the minds of people, and which also took a lot of courts’ time, have all been ironed out. So having done that and having done that well in time for Deepavali — in fact, launched it on the first day of Navratri — I feel the people of India have received it well."

Electronics sales zoom

Vaishnaw stated that tax cuts under GST 2.0 are expected to result in an additional Rs 20 lakh crore in consumption this year. He also noted a record 25 per cent increase in electronics sales during Navratri, crediting the new tax reforms.

“The increase in demand for electronics goods is directly impacting electronics manufacturing. Electronics manufacturing is now growing at a double-digit CAGR. It is very likely that the consumption will increase more than 10 per cent this year, which means, there is a high possibility of Rs 20 lakh crore extra consumption compared to last year,” Vaishnaw said.

Goyal emphasized that the tax cuts have created a multiplier effect on investment and trade, benefiting all Indian citizens.