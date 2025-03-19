Govt did use ED against Oppn leaders, shows govt data

A recent response from the Ministry of Finance to an un-starred question in the Rajya Sabha has reignited allegations from Opposition parties that the Union government is weaponising agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target political adversaries. The data, tabled by Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, reveals a significant uptick in ED cases registered against Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, and political leaders over the past decade, with a marked increase in recent years.

Opposition leaders argue that this trend substantiates their long-standing claim of a politically-motivated "witch-hunt" by the ruling dispensation.

The document, presented in response to a query by AA Rahim, an MP from Kerala, discloses that between April 1, 2015, and February 28, 2025, a total of 193 ED cases were registered against current and former MPs, MLAs, Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs), and individuals affiliated with different political parties. While the ministry clarified that it does not maintain data categorised by party affiliation or state, the year-wise breakdown paints a compelling picture.

Sharp rise in cases since 2019-20

From 2015-16 to 2018-19, the annual number of cases per year fluctuated between 7 and 14. However, a sharp rise began in 2019-20, with 26 cases registered, followed by 27 in 2020-21, 26 in 2021-22, and a peak of 32 in 2022-23. Even in the incomplete fiscal year of 2024-25 (up to February 28), 13 cases have already been logged. This escalation coincides with the second term of the BJP-led NDA government, which assumed power in May 2019 - a period when opposition parties have repeatedly accused the Centre of stifling dissent through institutional overreach.

“This is exactly what we, the Opposition members, have been saying for years. The BJP is blatantly misusing central agencies to target political opponents. They either use them to go after adversaries or as a pressure tactic to force others into submission. And if someone joins their fold, they conveniently wipe away the cases against them. The ruling party has nothing substantial to showcase on the development front, so they are relying on these tactics instead. There must be strong resistance against this growing trend,” said AA Rahim, the CPI(M) member of Rajya Sabha.

Only 2 convictions in 193 cases

Despite the growing number of investigations, the ED’s success rate in securing convictions remains strikingly low. Out of the 193 cases, only two have resulted in convictions - one in 2016-17 and another in 2019-20. No acquittals on merit have been recorded, leaving the vast majority of cases – 191 - either unresolved or still under investigation. This glaring disparity has fuelled opposition narratives that the agency’s actions are more about harassment than delivering justice.

Opposition targetted

A part of Shri Rahim’s question directly asked whether there has been an increase in ED cases against Opposition leaders in recent years and, if so, the justification for it. The ministry’s response - “No such information is maintained” - has done little to quell suspicions. Critics point out that the lack of party-specific data conveniently obscures any potential pattern of targetting. However, anecdotal evidence and high-profile cases suggest that opposition figures have borne the brunt of ED scrutiny in recent times.

Leaders from parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have faced ED probes, often amid politically-charged contexts. For instance, the spike in cases from 2019 onwards aligns with key electoral battles and coalition shifts, raising questions about the timing and intent behind these investigations. The opposition contends that the absence of convictions only strengthens their argument: these cases are designed to tarnish reputations and drain resources rather than uphold the law.

ED subject to judicial oversight: Govt

However, the statistics chart on the ED website claims that cases involving members or former members of elected houses account for less than three percent of its total cases. The government maintained that the ED operates impartially, taking up cases “based on credible evidence/material” without regard to political affiliations. The agency’s actions, the response emphasised, are subject to judicial oversight by various forums, including Special Courts and the Supreme Court. On the question related to reforms to enhance transparency and efficiency - the ministry offered no specific measures, merely reiterating the ED’s mandate under laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

‘Why no party-wise data?’

This boilerplate defence has failed to convince detractors.

“If the ED is so transparent, why not release party-wise data? Why not explain why cases drag on for years without results?” asked the MP.

The opposition argues that the agency’s broad powers under the PMLA, coupled with a lack of accountability, make it an ideal instrument for political manoeuvring.

The ED data comes amid growing scrutiny of other central agencies, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which have also been accused of selective targeting. With only two convictions in a decade, the Opposition’s claim of a "witch-hunt" finds statistical backing, even if the government refuses to acknowledge it.



