After TMC, Cong accuses EC of being ‘complicit in voter list manipulation’

Close on the heels of the TMC, the Congress has raked up the alleged voter list manipulation issue big time, directly accusing the Election Commission (EC) of being complicit in the deed, citing alarming irregularities in the registration of new voters ahead of last year's Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In a statement released by the party’s Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE), Congress leaders claimed that the same voter ID numbers were being assigned to multiple individuals across constituencies and even different states. This, they argue, undermines the fundamental integrity of the electoral process.

“It is utterly shocking that multiple voters are found to be using the same voter ID number. A unique voter ID for every Indian is a fundamental requirement for free and fair elections. This situation is akin to multiple vehicles bearing the same registration number,” the party asserted.

Parallels in Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week accused the BJP of manipulating voter lists with the “support of the Election Commission”, drawing parallels with alleged electoral malpractices in Maharashtra and Delhi. She claimed that the BJP had employed similar tactics in other states and was now attempting to do the same in West Bengal.

While the EC has rubbished her claim, the Congress had flagged the issue for the first time in December last year, when it identified a massive spike in new voter registrations in Maharashtra. According to the Congress, the EC registered 40 lakh new voters in just five months between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections—far exceeding the 32 lakh new voters added over the entire five-year period from 2019 to 2024.

The party’s statement claimed that ground reports from various constituencies further exposed the irregularities. In certain areas, thousands of voters were reportedly added from a single building, while others were allegedly transported from other states to bolster the numbers. Suspiciously, the Congress noted, most of these newly enrolled voters appeared to have cast their ballots in favour of the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, potentially tilting election results in the ruling party’s favour.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, took up the matter in the Lok Sabha, demanding the release of Maharashtra’s voter lists for scrutiny. The Opposition alliance in Maharashtra also held a joint press conference, echoing concerns about electoral transparency.

EC’s inaction

The Congress has criticized the EC’s inaction, stating that its failure to respond only reinforces claims of complicity in voter list manipulation.

According to the Congress, when initially confronted with evidence of the same voter ID numbers being assigned to multiple individuals, the EC attempted to justify the anomaly by claiming that a voter ID number could be the same across states but remains unique within each state. However, the party asserted that even this claim has proven false, as in numerous instances, several voters within the same state, and even the same constituency, used duplicate voter IDs.

“It is common knowledge that every Indian voter must have a unique voter ID across the country,” the Congress stated in a release. “The Election Commission cannot feign ignorance or incompetence. This is a deliberate act of voter list manipulation to favour the ruling party and undermine the principles of free and fair elections.”

Broader pattern?

The party further alleged that this is part of a broader pattern of electoral misconduct, claiming that the BJP has been repeatedly manipulating voter lists to influence election outcomes. Congress leaders pointed out that the current government altered the process of appointing Election Commissioners, bypassing a Supreme Court ruling that called for a balanced committee to oversee appointments. This move, they argue, has allowed the ruling party to exert control over the EC.

“This is a grave danger to the very foundation of India’s democracy,” the statement warned. “Dr BR Ambedkar fought for an independent Election Commission to resist executive interference in elections. The current scenario is a direct attack on that principle.”

The Congress has vowed not to let the issue fade away and is actively exploring legal, political, and legislative avenues to challenge what it sees as electoral malpractice. With tensions rising and Opposition pressure mounting, the demand for election reforms and an independent probe into the voter list discrepancies is expected to intensify in the coming days.