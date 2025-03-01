Voters' list tactics: Can Mamata expose BJP?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made serious allegations against the BJP, claiming that the party is manipulating electoral rolls in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. She alleged agencies have been deployed to alter voter lists by replacing Bengal voters with names from states like Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, and Bihar — without changing the EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number.

Speaking at a mass gathering of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, the CM presented documents to support her claims, arguing that similar tactics were used in Delhi and Maharashtra elections to sway results in BJP’s favour.

To understand the implications of these allegations, Dr. Pyarelal Garg, an election data scientist and academician, joined Capital Beat to discuss the credibility of voter list manipulation and its potential impact on electoral democracy.

Is voter list swapping possible?

Addressing the issue, Dr. Garg confirmed that voter list manipulation is not only possible but has been a growing concern. He explained that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has procedures that allow the addition or deletion of names through Form 6 (for new entries) and Form 7 (for deletions).

“If I want to get my opponent’s name deleted, I can do so, particularly if the election machinery is biased or working against a certain party,” he said, pointing out how political influence over ECI can lead to targeted deletions or inclusions of voters.

Dr. Garg also referred to an ECI notification stating that "pure and updated electoral rolls are the foundation of free and credible elections." He argued that if electoral rolls are manipulated, the integrity of the Republic itself is at stake.

Who is responsible?

Mamata alleged that agencies like ‘Association for Billion Minds’ and ‘India 316’ have been hired to manipulate voter lists in favor of BJP. However, Dr. Garg stressed the need for clear evidence to prove whether these agencies were hired by BJP, the ECI, or both independently.

The responsibility ultimately lies with the Election Commission, as mandated by Article 324 of the Constitution, which vests the “superintendence, direction, and control of elections” in the ECI.

“The Election Commission must ensure fairness and transparency, as their role is crucial in upholding democracy,” said Dr. Garg. However, if faith in the ECI is lost, the credibility of elections is compromised.

Online manipulation and its impact

A key concern raised by Mamata was online voter list manipulation, with names being altered digitally rather than through physical relocation of voters. Dr. Garg supported this claim, stating that physical migration of voters is unlikely, but digital modifications can happen at the state or central level.

He questioned whether this manipulation is happening at the ECI’s central office in Delhi or at state election offices, and if state election bodies were simply executing changes without questioning them.

“If the names and EPIC numbers remain unchanged but photos and details are swapped, it can lead to fraudulent voting,” he cautioned.

How can voters detect manipulation?

One major issue is that most Bengali voters will not know if their names have been swapped until election day. Dr. Garg explained that the ECI publishes voter lists before elections, allowing people to check their details. However, millions of voters — especially those in rural areas — might not have access to online verification.

“They will only find out when they go to the polling booth and are told their name is missing or has been changed,” he warned. He emphasized that voters should not bear the burden of ensuring their names are intact; it is the duty of the ECI to maintain accuracy and transparency.

Is voter list fraud a national trend?

When asked if voter list tampering is a nationwide issue, Dr. Garg confirmed that similar cases have emerged in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

He cited instances where a single two-room house had 30-40 registered voters—a clear indicator of systematic fraud. He argued that while the ECI has robust procedures (Forms 6, 7, 9, and 10) to track voter list changes, a lack of enforcement is enabling large-scale manipulation.

“Transparency is the only solution,” he asserted. If the ECI publishes details of deletions and additions (Form 9 for new voters, Form 10 for deletions), manipulation can be exposed.

Election Commission’s response

The ECI’s reluctance to provide voter data has further fueled suspicions. Dr. Garg pointed out that in a recent Delhi High Court case, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala requested electoral records from 2009-2024, but the ECI claimed it needed three months to provide them.

“This raises red flags. The voter list is in soft copy; it can be shared instantly. Delays only indicate the ECI is unwilling to reveal the data,” he said.

Role of agencies and political accountability

While Mamata has accused BJP of using private agencies to manipulate voter lists, Dr. Garg noted that agencies only act based on instructions. He argued that the onus is on political parties and the ECI to prevent such fraud.

“The real danger is how technology is being misused for electoral fraud,” he warned.

The road ahead: Can electoral integrity be restored?

Dr. Garg outlined four steps to counter voter list manipulation and restore trust in elections:

1. Dialogue with the Election Commission: Opposition parties must formally demand transparency.

2. Raise dissent publicly: If EC fails to act, civil society and political parties must escalate the issue through protests and media engagement.

3. Demand public access to Forms 9 and 10: These records reveal who added or removed voters and should be made public.

4. Parliamentary oversight: The issue should be debated in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, ensuring accountability.

“If the ECI fails to ensure electoral transparency, democracy itself is at risk,” he concluded.

What happens next?

Mamata Banerjee has warned of protests outside the Election Commission office if corrective action is not taken. Whether the protests will happen in Delhi or Kolkata remains unclear, but the allegations have sparked national concern.

With names being added and deleted at an alarming rate, the 2026 Bengal elections could become a major flashpoint in India’s electoral history. The big question remains: Will the Election Commission act to restore trust, or will voter list fraud continue unchecked?

