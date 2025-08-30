EC receives 1.98 lakh pleas for voter list exclusion, 30,000 for inclusion in Bihar

The Election Commission on Saturday (August 30) said it has received as many as 1.98 lakh pleas from individuals for exclusion of names from the voters' list being prepared as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Also Read: Over 5,000 UP residents included in Bihar electoral rolls: INDIA bloc

Draft electoral roll inclusion

Nearly 30,000 pleas were received for inclusion of names in the voters' list, the Election Commission said. The draft electoral rolls were published on August 1 and will remain open for "claims and objections" by individuals and political parties till September 1.

Under the election laws, people and parties have the right to challenge the inclusion of names they think are ineligible in the draft roll. Similarly, people who think they are eligible but have been left out can also seek inclusion.

The final electoral roll for Bihar, which is likely to go for polls in November, will be published on September 30.

Also Read: Is EC lying on SIR? | Activist Anjali Bhardwaj interview

Booth agents file claims

Booth-level agents appointed by political parties have so far filed 25 claims for inclusion and 103 for exclusion from the draft list of Bihar voters.

According to the Election Commission, 99.11 per cent of the 7.24 crore electors of the state have so far submitted their documents for verification.

The Supreme Court has asked the poll panel to accept Aadhaar card or any of the 11 listed documents from people seeking inclusion in the voters' list. The Election Commission has asked the apex court to repose faith in it on carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

(With agency inputs)