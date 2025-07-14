EAM Jaishankar urges China to avoid restrictive trade measures

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (July 14) emphasised the need for avoiding “restrictive” trade measures and “roadblocks” in an apparent reference to Beijing stopping the export of critical minerals. He made the remarks as he held wide-ranging talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

‘Good progress in bilateral ties’

Jaishankar, in his opening remarks at the meeting, also said that India and China should now focus on de-escalation of the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as both sides have made "good progress" in normalising the bilateral ties in the past nine months.

"Our bilateral relationship requires that we take a far-seeing approach to our ties," he said.

"Since our leaders' meeting in Kazan in October 2024, the India-China relationship has been gradually moving in a positive direction. Our responsibility is to maintain that momentum," he added as reported by PTI.

Jaishankar was referring to a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23 that decided to revive various dialogue mechanisms between the two sides to repair the relations hit by the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley.

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar calls for continued India-China dialogue

‘Resolution of border friction’

"We have made good progress in the past nine months for the normalisation of our bilateral relations. It is a result of the resolution of friction along the border and our ability to maintain peace and tranquillity there," said Jaishankar.

"This is the fundamental basis for mutual strategic trust and for smooth development of bilateral relations. It is now incumbent on us to address other aspects related to the border, including de-escalation," he added.

Also Read: ‘We’ll cross that bridge’: Jaishankar on 500 pc US tariff threat over Russian oil

‘People-to-people exchanges’

Pointing out that as neighbouring nations and major economies, there are various facets and dimensions to India-China ties, Jaishankar said that measures normalising people-to-people exchanges can significantly boost mutually beneficial cooperation.

"It is also essential in this context that restrictive trade measures and roadblocks are avoided. I hope to discuss these issues in further detail," he added.

He also said that stable bilateral ties between India and China were beneficial not only to the two countries but also to the world.

It is also essential in this context that restrictive trade measures and roadblocks are avoided. I hope to discuss these issues in further detail," added Jaishankar.

(With agency inputs)