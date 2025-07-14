EAM Jaishankar calls for continued India-China dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (July 14) said that it was “very important” for India and China to ensure that the exchange of views and perspectives continues between the two neighbouring countries.

Addressing the gathering during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing, Jaishankar also said that dialogue and a sustained normalisation of ties between the two countries was the only way to ensure a “mutually beneficial outcome” for both sides.

Exchange of views

According to media reports, Jaishankar said that given the prevalent complex international situation, an open exchange of views between India and China, as neighbouring nations and major economies, was crucial.

"The international situation, as we meet today, is very complex. As neighbouring nations and major economies, an open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China is very important. I look forward to such discussions during this visit," said Jaishankar as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Improved bilateral ties

Jaishankar, in a post on X, noted “improvement” in bilateral ties between the two countries and conveyed India’s support to China’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) presidency.

“Pleased to meet Vice President Han Zheng soon after my arrival in Beijing today. Conveyed India’s support for China’s SCO Presidency. Noted the improvement in our bilateral ties. And expressed confidence that discussions during my visit will maintain that positive trajectory,” stated Jaishankar on X.

As for the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to Tibet after a hiatus of five years, Jaishankar said that it was widely appreciated in India. The pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the frosty bilateral ties between India and China.

Meets SCO Secretary General

During the day, Jaishankar also met SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev. Following the meeting, the External Affairs Minister said that the discussions covered the contribution and importance of the 10-member organisation and endeavours to modernise its working.

“Glad to meet SCO SG Nurlan Yermekbayev in Beijing today. Discussed the contribution and importance of SCO, as well as the endeavors to modernize its working,” he posted on X.

First visit since Galwan clash

Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore, his first trip to Beijing in five years. During his visit, Jaishankar will attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting (CFM) in Tianjin and also bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

The 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the SCO will be held in Tianjin later this year. India had chaired the SCO Presidency in 2023 while Pakistan hosted the SCO Leaders' Summit in 2024, reported ANI.

This is Jaishankar’s first visit to China since bilateral ties between the two countries nosedived in the wake of the Galwan clash along the Line of Actual Control.