DNA test confirms Red Fort bomber Dr Umar linked to JeM’s Faridabad module

A DNA test has confirmed that the man responsible for the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, a medical professional from Kashmir. His body was torn apart in the explosion, leaving investigators uncertain about his identity until now.



The DNA samples of Umar's mother were collected on Tuesday and sent for examination, police sources told news agency PTI, adding that they were analysed along with the remains gathered from the blast site. "The DNA results confirm that it was indeed Umar who was driving the fateful vehicle," said a source. Umar was a key member of a "white collar" terror module busted earlier this week. He hails from Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

The November 10 blast tore through a crowded street outside the historic monument, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens. The explosion’s impact shattered shopfronts and sent panic through Old Delhi, one of the capital’s most congested areas.



Terror trail through Faridabad

Investigators had suspected early on that the bomber was Dr Umar, who had purchased the white Hyundai i20 used in the attack just 11 days before the explosion. DNA samples taken from his family in Pulwama district matched the human remains recovered from the car, confirming that he was behind the wheel when it detonated, sources said.

Officials have now linked Umar to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) logistics module operating between Faridabad, Lucknow, and south Kashmir. The group allegedly comprised nine to ten members, including five to six doctors, who used their medical credentials to acquire chemicals and materials for explosives.

Police said Umar had been missing since November 9, a day after raids uncovered nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate from a warehouse in Faridabad. He is believed to have gone underground near Dhauj village, having switched off five mobile phones and skipped university duties since October 30.



The broader investigation has since drawn in several others. Among them is Dr Shaheen Shahid, a former lecturer arrested from Faridabad, who investigators believe headed JeM’s women’s wing in India under the banner Jamaat-ul-Momineen. Two other doctors, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Tajamul Ahmed Malik, were also detained for questioning over their alleged roles in the network.

Raids have also been conducted across south Kashmir, including at the homes of Jamaat-e-Islami activists, following the arrest of Maulvi Irfan, who is said to have radicalised the trio of doctors.



Planned to target Red Fort on R-Day

Key members of this "white-collar" terror module had plans to target the Red Fort on Republic Day this year as part of their larger conspiracy to hit important installations in the national capital and conducted multiple reconnaissances of the area around the monument, officials said on Wednesday.

During investigation, it was found that key suspects, Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near Red Fort on Monday, and Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested after police busted the terror module centred in Faridabad, had travelled to Turkiye where their handlers are suspected to be based. These handlers were reportedly in contact with Nabi and other members of the "doctor module", the officials said.



The passports of Nabi and Ganaie show travel to the country shortly after they joined certain Telegram groups. A handler instructed the doctor module to disperse across India, with target locations selected after the Turkiye visit, the officials said.

During investigation, it has emerged that they also wanted to target crowded areas during Diwali but couldn't do the same. Investigators have traced the radicalisation of a "doctors' module" through two Telegram groups, including one run by Jaish-e-Mohammad operative Umar bin Khattab in Pakistan, police said. Investigators believed that the suspects wanted to carry out an attack similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attack in 2008.

