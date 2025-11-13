DNA test confirms Red Fort bomber Dr Umar linked to JeM’s Faridabad module
Investigators identify Dr Umar Un Nabi as the man behind the Nov 10 blast that killed 12 near Delhi’s Red Fort; probe exposes terror module of doctors aiding JeM operations
A DNA test has confirmed that the man responsible for the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, a medical professional from Kashmir. His body was torn apart in the explosion, leaving investigators uncertain about his identity until now.
The DNA samples of Umar's mother were collected on Tuesday and sent for examination, police sources told news agency PTI, adding that they were analysed along with the remains gathered from the blast site. "The DNA results confirm that it was indeed Umar who was driving the fateful vehicle," said a source. Umar was a key member of a "white collar" terror module busted earlier this week. He hails from Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
The November 10 blast tore through a crowded street outside the historic monument, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens. The explosion’s impact shattered shopfronts and sent panic through Old Delhi, one of the capital’s most congested areas.
Terror trail through Faridabad
Investigators had suspected early on that the bomber was Dr Umar, who had purchased the white Hyundai i20 used in the attack just 11 days before the explosion. DNA samples taken from his family in Pulwama district matched the human remains recovered from the car, confirming that he was behind the wheel when it detonated, sources said.
Officials have now linked Umar to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) logistics module operating between Faridabad, Lucknow, and south Kashmir. The group allegedly comprised nine to ten members, including five to six doctors, who used their medical credentials to acquire chemicals and materials for explosives.
Police said Umar had been missing since November 9, a day after raids uncovered nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate from a warehouse in Faridabad. He is believed to have gone underground near Dhauj village, having switched off five mobile phones and skipped university duties since October 30.
The broader investigation has since drawn in several others. Among them is Dr Shaheen Shahid, a former lecturer arrested from Faridabad, who investigators believe headed JeM’s women’s wing in India under the banner Jamaat-ul-Momineen. Two other doctors, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Tajamul Ahmed Malik, were also detained for questioning over their alleged roles in the network.
Raids have also been conducted across south Kashmir, including at the homes of Jamaat-e-Islami activists, following the arrest of Maulvi Irfan, who is said to have radicalised the trio of doctors.
Planned to target Red Fort on R-Day
Key members of this "white-collar" terror module had plans to target the Red Fort on Republic Day this year as part of their larger conspiracy to hit important installations in the national capital and conducted multiple reconnaissances of the area around the monument, officials said on Wednesday.
During investigation, it was found that key suspects, Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near Red Fort on Monday, and Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested after police busted the terror module centred in Faridabad, had travelled to Turkiye where their handlers are suspected to be based. These handlers were reportedly in contact with Nabi and other members of the "doctor module", the officials said.
The passports of Nabi and Ganaie show travel to the country shortly after they joined certain Telegram groups. A handler instructed the doctor module to disperse across India, with target locations selected after the Turkiye visit, the officials said.
During investigation, it has emerged that they also wanted to target crowded areas during Diwali but couldn't do the same. Investigators have traced the radicalisation of a "doctors' module" through two Telegram groups, including one run by Jaish-e-Mohammad operative Umar bin Khattab in Pakistan, police said. Investigators believed that the suspects wanted to carry out an attack similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attack in 2008.
Live Updates
- 13 Nov 2025 10:06 AM IST
CCTV shows blast accused Umar Nabi near Turkman Gate Mosque
In a CCTV footage verified by Delhi Police, the accused Dr Umar Un Nabi is seen at Turkman Gate Mosque near the Red Fort in connection with the Delhi terror blast case.
- 13 Nov 2025 9:50 AM IST
Lal Quila metro station to remain closed till further notice: DMRC
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that the Lal Quila metro station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons.
The station has been closed as security agencies are carrying out their investigation into the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening, which killed 12 people and left several injured. "Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons," the DMRC said in a post on X.
Following the blast, the area around the historic monument has been cordoned off, with police and forensic teams conducting searches to gather evidence. PTI
- 13 Nov 2025 9:49 AM IST
White-collar terror module: Counter Intelligence Kashmir carries out raids across Valley
The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday carried out raids at several locations across the Valley in connection with the "white-collar terror module" and the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, officials said.
The raids are currently being carried out by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at 13 locations, they said. Around 15 people have been detained for questioning, and several digital devices and incriminating materials have been recovered, the officials said. Further details are awaited, they added. PTI
- 13 Nov 2025 8:45 AM IST
Accused raised Rs 20 lakh, bought fertiliser for IEDs: Sources
Blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen jointly raised around Rs 20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Umar. They later procured more than 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser worth Rs 3 lakh from Gurugram, Nuh and nearby areas intended for IED preparation. There was also a money dispute between Umar and Dr Mujammil. Umar created a group with 2-4 members on the Signal app: Investigative agency sources told news agency ANI
- 13 Nov 2025 8:42 AM IST
Body part recovered near blast site, sent for forensic examination
A joint team of the FSL and Delhi Police recovered a body part from New Lajpat Rai Market, close to the blast site. The remains have been sent for forensic examination.
- 13 Nov 2025 8:14 AM IST
‘India doesn’t need our help’: Marco Rubio hails Delhi blast probe professionalism
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised India’s “measured and professional” approach to the Delhi blast investigation, saying New Delhi’s response reflected the strength of its security agencies.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers’ meeting in Canada, Rubio said the United States had offered assistance to India but acknowledged that Indian authorities were handling the probe effectively.
“We’ve offered to help, but I think they’re very capable in these investigations. They don’t need our help, and they’re doing a good job,” Rubio said, according to Reuters.
Rubio, who met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting, said he had discussed the explosion with his Indian counterpart.
“They’ve been very measured and cautious and very professional in how they’re carrying out this investigation,” AFP quoted Rubio as saying. He added that the explosion was “clearly a terrorist attack” involving “a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people.”
- 13 Nov 2025 7:54 AM IST
DNA test confirms identity of Red Fort bomber
A DNA test has confirmed that the man who carried out the blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi. After the blast, his leg was stuck between the steering wheel and accelerator. His DNA sample matched with his mother, said Delhi police, as per news agency ANI.
- 13 Nov 2025 7:25 AM IST
NSG team reaches Khandawali village in Faridabad
A red Ford EcoSport believed to be connected to the Red Fort blast case has been traced and seized in Khandawali village of Faridabad district. An NSG team has arrived at the location.
- 13 Nov 2025 7:21 AM IST
CCTV captures exact moment of blast
CCTV footage captured the exact moment the car exploded, sending a massive fireball into the air and scattering debris across the crowded street. The blast killed at least 12 people and left several injured, shattering shopfronts and plunging the Red Fort area into chaos.