Never said Constitution will be amended to give religion-based reservation: DKS
Karnataka DyCM blames BJP for misquoting him, says he has “basic common sense” and only “casually” pointed out the many changes happening due to court orders
After his alleged remark on “changing the Constitution” caused a ruckus in Parliament on Monday (March 24), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar denied having made any such suggestion and accused the BJP of distorting what he said.
A “frustrated BJP”, its leadership and its Union minister, Kiren Rijiju, “are resorting to brazen and blatant lies to malign the Congress Party and me by falsely attributing statements to me”, the Karnataka Congress chief posted on X.
“I have never stated that the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion-based reservation,” his post added.
I have basic common sense: DKS
Shivakumar also addressed the media, saying he was well aware of his responsibilities and would never propose altering the Constitution.
“I have been in the Assembly for 36 years…I have basic common sense…They [BJP] are misquoting me,” he said, suggesting that he had “casually” pointed out the several changes happening over time due to court orders.
Shivakumar further stated that the Congress, being a national party, knows the significance of the Constitution. He also announced his intention to move a privilege motion against those who “misquoted” him and was making a “case” of it.
“I have not made any statement; the BJP is misusing it… I am a responsible citizen and political leader who knows the Constitution. We…are fighting to protect it.”
What Shivakumar said
The controversy erupted over Shivakumar’s remarks at the News18 India Diamond States Summit 2025 while replying to a question on the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which allots 4 per cent reservation to Muslim contractors in public works.
Shivakumar, while agreeing that reservations based on religion are not legally permissible, said, “Let’s wait and see how the courts rule on this.... Over time, many things change, and so does the Constitution. Judicial decisions also shape constitutional interpretations.”
Soon, BJP leaders went on an overdrive, sharing clips of the interview on social media with captions that Shivakumar had suggested that the Constitution be changed to incorporate the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims.
BJP leaders on overdrive
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed on X, “Congress is today shamelessly carrying forward the mandate of Jinnah's Muslim League, ready to even CHANGE the Constitution. They not only betrayed the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar when he was alive but are killing it every single day.”
Fellow BJP leader Amit Malviya posted, “Where is Rahul Gandhi, the self-proclaimed savior of the Constitution now? The Congress has always prioritized appeasement over national interest…. Congress has never been fair to Hindus—and it never will be.”
Union minister Kiren Rijiju also chipped in, “The Muslim League’s demand for the religion based reservations was rightly rejected in 1947, yet Congress is reviving the same divisive agenda! Will the Congress Party act or admit to destroying Babasaheb Ambedkar ji’s Constitution? What will happen to SC, ST & OBC?”