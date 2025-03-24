Never said Constitution will be amended to give religion-based reservation: DKS

“I have never stated that the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion-based reservation,” his post added.

A “frustrated BJP”, its leadership and its Union minister, Kiren Rijiju, “are resorting to brazen and blatant lies to malign the Congress Party and me by falsely attributing statements to me”, the Karnataka Congress chief posted on X.

After his alleged remark on “changing the Constitution” caused a ruckus in Parliament on Monday (March 24), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar denied having made any such suggestion and accused the BJP of distorting what he said.

A frustrated BJP, its State and Central leadership & its Union Minister, @KirenRijiju are resorting to brazen and blatant lies to malign the Congress Party and me by falsely attributing statements to me.BJP & its lying Ministers should know -:1. I was not present in the… pic.twitter.com/o5eHgP9xZC

I have basic common sense: DKS

Shivakumar also addressed the media, saying he was well aware of his responsibilities and would never propose altering the Constitution.

“I have been in the Assembly for 36 years…I have basic common sense…They [BJP] are misquoting me,” he said, suggesting that he had “casually” pointed out the several changes happening over time due to court orders.

Shivakumar further stated that the Congress, being a national party, knows the significance of the Constitution. He also announced his intention to move a privilege motion against those who “misquoted” him and was making a “case” of it.

Also read: How Shivakumar’s remark has given fresh ammo to BJP to strike back at Congress

“I have not made any statement; the BJP is misusing it… I am a responsible citizen and political leader who knows the Constitution. We…are fighting to protect it.”

What Shivakumar said

The controversy erupted over Shivakumar’s remarks at the News18 India Diamond States Summit 2025 while replying to a question on the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which allots 4 per cent reservation to Muslim contractors in public works.

Shivakumar, while agreeing that reservations based on religion are not legally permissible, said, “Let’s wait and see how the courts rule on this.... Over time, many things change, and so does the Constitution. Judicial decisions also shape constitutional interpretations.”

Soon, BJP leaders went on an overdrive, sharing clips of the interview on social media with captions that Shivakumar had suggested that the Constitution be changed to incorporate the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims.

Also read: Shivakumar’s ‘Constitution change’ remark sparks row; ‘cat out of the bag’, says BJP

BJP leaders on overdrive

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed on X, “Congress is today shamelessly carrying forward the mandate of Jinnah's Muslim League, ready to even CHANGE the Constitution. They not only betrayed the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar when he was alive but are killing it every single day.”