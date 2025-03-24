Shivakumar’s ‘Constitution change’ remark sparks row; ‘cat out of the bag’, says BJP
Referring to 4 pc quota for Muslims, Shivakumar, anticipating the issue to reach court, had said that there have been past judgements which have changed Constitution
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s statement that “the Constitution will be changed” while speaking about the issue of 4 per cent quota for Muslims in public contracts in Karnataka, has stirred up the hornet’s nest with the BJP targeting Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue.
The Karnataka Assembly recently passed a bill proposing 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in public contracts – a move that has been decried by the Opposition BJP.
While speaking at an event organised by News18 on Sunday (March 23), Shivakumar said that changes will be made to grant the quota to the minority section.
“Constitution will be changing”
“There is a big debate going on regarding this issue. Many BJP leaders have claimed that Muslims are repairing bike punctures. It is our responsibility to uplift every section of society, allowing them to come forward and be part of the development. We have initiated something, and we know that everyone will approach the court. Many judgments have altered the Constitution over time," Shivakumar was quoted as saying.
Stating that the Opposition may move court on the issue, Shivakumar said there have been judgements that have altered the Constitution and one must wait for one such day.
“Let us see, let us watch. Let what court comes out. We have started something, I know that everyone will go to the court. Let us wait for some good day, the day will come. Lot of changes are there, Constitution will be changing, there are judgements which alter the Constitution also," he said.
No greater betrayal: BJP attacks Congress
The BJP, which was quick in attacking the Karnataka deputy chief minister over the statement, accused the Congress of only being bothered about appeasing minorities.
“Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar openly declares that the Congress will amend the Constitution to grant reservations to Muslims. Where is Rahul Gandhi, the self-proclaimed savior of the Constitution now?” BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya posted on X.
“The Congress has always prioritized appeasement over national interest—they didn’t hesitate to partition the country on religious lines, and even after that, ensured that Muslims stayed back. There could be no greater betrayal. Congress has never been fair to Hindus—and it never will be,” he said.
‘Clear that Congress is anti-Constitution’
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also hit out at the Congress, stating that the “cat is out of the bag” and the party has accepted that it wants to change the Constitution to give reservation to “illegal Muslims”.
"It is clear that Congress is anti-Constitution, anti-reservation and anti-Ambedkar. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has agreed that giving 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts is not under the Constitution, but they will change the Constitution for it,” Poonawala told ANI on Monday.
“Rahul Gandhi accuses others of changing the Constitution, but it is he who wants to change the Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar... and destroy the Constitution to give reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion... Now Rahul Gandhi should tell who is the real enemy of the Constitution?... Congress is the biggest threat to the Constitution of this country. Their vote bank politics and appeasement politics are the biggest threat to the Constitution..." he said.