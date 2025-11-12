Dharmendra discharged, family opts for home treatment: Doctor

After a string of messages from senior politicians and Bollywood veterans condoling his demise, Bollywood's legendary actor Dharmendra appears to be continuing his treatment at home.

The actor, who dominated the Hindi film industry in the 70s, was discharged from Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday (November 12) morning. His family has decided to take him home for treatment, his treating doctor told PTI.

The 89-year-old has been in and out of hospital for weeks. "Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI. Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy hospital last week after complaining of respiratory issues.

Many reports said he was allegedly on a ventilator.

The 'Sholay' star was famously called the He-Man of Bollywood. His next on-screen appearance will be in 'Ikkis', set to release on December 25.

Dharmendra began his career with the 1960 film 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere'. In his career spanning six decades, Dharmendra has starred in films like 'Yaadon Ki Baarat', 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Seeta aur Geeta', 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Loafer', 'Guddi', 'Anupama' and more.

