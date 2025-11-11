Hema Malini refutes rumours of Dharmendra’s death, calls reports 'unforgivable'

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was earlier reported dead by several media outlets, is very much alive and recovering, his wife and actor Hema Malini clarified on Tuesday (November 11). Dismissing the reports of his demise as “false and unforgivable,” she expressed outrage over the misinformation being spread by some news channels.

“What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” Hema Malini said in a statement.



The 89-year-old star has been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital since November 1 after experiencing respiratory issues. His family confirmed that he is showing signs of recovery and remains under medical supervision.

Fondly known as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” Dharmendra’s illustrious career spans over six decades and more than 300 films, including timeless classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Phool Aur Patthar, and Anupama. Admired for his magnetic screen presence and warmth off-screen, Dharmendra remains one of Indian cinema’s most beloved figures.