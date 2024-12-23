Dhaka asks India to send deposed PM Hasina back to Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government has said it has formally asked India to send back ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka to face charges of genocide.

“We have sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying Bangladesh wants her back for the judicial process,” foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain told reporters in Dhaka on Monday (December 23).

Hasina faces arrest warrant

Hasina, 77, has been living in exile in India since August 5 when she fled the country amid massive student-led protests that toppled her 16-year government.

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former cabinet ministers, advisers and military and civil officials for crimes against humanity and genocide.

Process underway

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh home adviser Jahangir Alam said his office had sent a letter to the Bangladesh foreign ministry to facilitate Hasina’s extradition from India.

“The process is currently underway,” he told reporters.

Alam said Hasina could be brought back to Dhaka under an extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh.