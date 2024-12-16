Hasina calls Yunus ‘fascist’, accuses him of leading 'undemocratic group' in Bangladesh

Even as India is trying to restore bilateral ties with Bangladesh, which worsened following the attack on minorities in the neighbouring country, deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (December 15) added fuel to the fire by mounting another attack on the country's interim leader Muhammad Yunus.

Also read: Yunus govt hasn’t made minorities feel safe, but Hindus need course correction too



Hasina who fled Bangladesh following the fall of her government has taken refuge in India.

Jibe at Yunus

Accusing Yunus of leading an "undemocratic group" that has no responsibility towards the people, Hasina, in her statement on the eve of the 'Bijoy Dibos', said the Bangladeshi leader was a "fascist" and that the chief aim of the dispensation led by him is to suppress the spirit of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces.

Bangladesh celebrates December 16 as 'Bijoy Dibosh' or Victory Day.

On December 16, 1971, then Chief of Pakistani forces General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to the joint forces of Indian Army and 'Mukti Bahini' after the 13-day war following which East Pakistan became Bangladesh.

‘Yunus supporting radical communal forces’

In a statement in Bengali, Hasina, who fled to India after resigning as the prime minister in August in the face of massive anti-government protests, said that "anti-national groups" had unconstitutionally captured power.

"This undemocratic group led by the fascist Yunus has no responsibility towards the people," she said.

"They are taking power and obstructing all public welfare work," she added.

Also read: Bangladesh admits 88 communal violence cases against minorities in 2.5 months



Hasina slammed the Yunus dispensation and said the people of Bangladesh are burdened by the rise in prices.

"As this government is not democratically elected, they have no accountability to the people. Their main aim is to suppress the spirit of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces and suppress their voice," Hasina said.

"On the contrary, they are secretly supporting the anti-Independence radical communal forces. The lack of sensitivity of the leaders of this government, including the fascist Yunus, towards the Liberation War and its history is proven in every step they take," she said.

Deterioration in India-Bangladesh ties

The Awami League leader has been staying in India since she left Bangladesh.

Relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the formation of an interim government which Yunus now heads.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

There has been a spate of attacks on minorities, including the Hindu community, in Bangladesh in the last few months.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Dhaka last week and conveyed to the country India's concerns, especially those related to the safety and welfare of minorities.

Also read: Why Indian Foreign Secretary’s Bangladesh visit may tone down chaos



"There is no reason why this mutually beneficial cooperation should not continue to deliver in the interest of both our peoples. And, to that end, therefore, I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the Interim government of Bangladesh," Misri had told reporters in Dhaka.

"At the same time, we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)