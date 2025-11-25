DGCA warns airlines as volcanic ash from Ethiopia drifts towards India

With volcanic ash plumes from the recent eruption of the HayliGubbi volcano in Ethiopia reportedly drifting towards the western parts of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday (November 24) issued an advisory to airlines and airports to deal with possible disruptions caused by it. Several airlines, including Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM, cancelled some flights due to the ash plumes on Monday.

‘Avoid volcanic ash-affected areas’

The DGCA in its advisory instructed airlines to strictly avoid published volcanic ash affected areas and flight levels, adjust flight planning, routing and fuel considerations based on the latest advisories.

Also Read: Air India 171 crash: A father's plea for his dead son

The regulatory body further stated that airlines have been instructed to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour.

Instructions to airport operators

It stated that in case airport operations are affected by volcanic ash, the operator must conduct swift inspections of runways, taxiways and aprons, adding that depending on the contamination, the operations may be restricted and cleaning procedures have to be completed before resuming movements.

Also Read: Pilots’ body seeks Dreamliner audit; Air India denies safety issues

The DGCA have asked the operators to ensure continuous monitoring of the situation related to the volcanic ash cloud and stay updated through satellite imagery and meteorological data, among other things.

Akasa Air cancels flights

Akasa Air announced that in view of the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, it has cancelled flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for November 24 and 25.

Also Read: After latest Air India scare, pilots urge DGCA to check all Boeing 787 planes

"Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled," the airline said in a statement.

It further stated that its teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required.

What Indigo said

In a post on X, IndiGo said, "Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority." "Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies. We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations," it said.

Also Read: Exclusive: Do Air India’s Dreamliner groundings hint at deeper safety flaw?

Sources said IndiGo cancelled some flights to the Middle East and Dutch carrier KLM cancelled its flight from Amsterdam to Delhi due to the volcanic ash plumes.

‘No major impact’: Air India

In a post on X late on Monday, Air India said, "Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions." "We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with our operating crew. There is no major impact on Air India flights at this time," it said.

(With agency inputs)