From 'on paper' doctors to 'fake' patients: ED's startling revelations in Al Falah case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (January 17) revealed multiple findings concerning Al Falah University, located in Faridabad, Haryana, as part of its investigation into money laundering linked to the blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi last November, in which at least 13 people were killed while over two dozen were injured.

The university came under scrutiny following allegations from investigators that a faction of radical doctors utilised the campus as a staging ground before the attack.

As per the ED chargesheet submitted to a Delhi court on Friday (January 16), numerous regulatory breaches, fraudulent hiring practices, and financial discrepancies have been identified at the private university, according to news agency PTI.

The court was yet to acknowledge the chargesheet, the agency report added.

Doctors recruited without police verification

On Saturday, reports said that the university had appointed three doctors — two of whom were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the third an alleged suicide bomber in the November 10 incident, besides other specialists, sans any police verification or proper background check. The NIA, which is running a separate probe into the case’s terror angle, also made other arrests in various parts of the country.

The three doctors are Dr Muazammil Ganaie, a junior resident in the general medicine department since October 2021; Dr Shaheen Saeed, an associate professor in pharmacology, also since October 2021; and Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor in general medicine since May 2024, who was allegedly driving the car that exploded, causing the mayhem.

Docs only 'on paper'; 'fake' patients

Officials also said, quoting the ED chargesheet that doctors at the medical college were employed only “on paper” and were listed under a “22 days punch” or “two days per week” clause to be represented as regular faculty “just to obtain” requisite approvals from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to ensure that the healthcare facility runs without failure.

On the ground, they neither attended college regularly nor took classes and nor attended to patients at its hospital.

The ED is stated to have said that it is evident that many doctors were recruited temporarily to meet requirements during regulatory inspections, and even those working in the Al Falah medical college had several fake employment terms.

Some text and video chats produced by the investigative agency in the chargesheet apparently show that there were no patients, staff or doctors present in the hospital premises, and the entire facility appeared to be “non-functional” less than three weeks before the NMC’s inspection and assessment.

Even “fake” patients were admitted before the inspection, the ED said about chats and records showing.

Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, the 61-year-old chairman of Al Falah Group, who was arrested in connection with the case a week or so after the blast, and the Al Falah Charitable Trust, which controls the university’s educational institutions, are the two accused named in the complaint filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED, Siddiqui played a central, dominant and controlling role in this case of alleged money laundering. The chargesheet of about 260 pages seeks prosecution of both Siddiqui and his Trust for alleged creation of unlawful funds from fees paid by students, while allegedly misrepresenting the accreditation and recognition of his institutions.

'Proceeds of crime' worth over Rs 493 cr

The purported “proceeds of crime” identified by the agency in this case amount to more than Rs 493 crore. It was asserted that this sum was collected as annual tuition and examination fees by allegedly misleading students of Al Falah University through "false" assertions regarding NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) accreditation and proper UGC (University Grants Commission) recognition.

The agency is anticipated to submit an additional chargesheet, as the “proceeds of crime”, or unlawful funds under the PMLA, are expected to rise, given that the current investigation has only considered the university's financial activities up to March 2025.

The university’s vice-chancellor (V-C) and principal informed the ED that the three doctors alleged to be involved in activities related to terrorism were appointed during her administration.

She conveyed to the agency that these appointments were, nonetheless, “recommended” by the head of the university's human resources department and “approved” by Siddiqui, after which she issued the appointment letters formally.

The V-C is also reported to have informed the ED that “no police verification or scrutiny” was undertaken during the appointment of these doctors.

Siddiqui's children have overseas links?

The ED has also identified potential international connections related to Siddiqui's children. Hindustan Times reported officials familiar with the situation telling it previously that the investigation indicates his son, Afham Ahmed, and daughter, Afiya Siddiqa, might possess dual citizenship, as some foreign incorporation documents refer to them as British nationals. This assertion is presently undergoing verification, the news website reported.

Siddiqui, however, denied having any link with any terrorist or banned organisation in his statement before the agency.

On Friday, the agency attached the university’s assets worth about Rs 140 crore that came under the radar following the blast. The institute’s 54 acres in Faridabad’s Dhauj area, the buildings of the university, those belonging to various schools and departments and hostels, have been attached as part of a provisional order issued under the PMLA, officials added.

