Alleged Delhi Red Fort bomber calls 'suicide attack' a ‘martyrdom operation’ in undated video

A week after the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed 13 lives, an undated video of the bomber, Dr Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar-un-Nabi, has surfaced.

In the video, he argues that the concept of suicide bombing is "very misunderstood". Speaking in fluent English, Umar says that what is commonly described as a "suicide bombing" is, in fact, a "martyrdom operation". The authenticity of the video is not confirmed.

In the video, Umar claims that what is often labelled a suicide attack is considered, in Islam, a form of martyrdom operation. He says there are “arguments and contradictions” raised against it, and describes such an operation as one in which a person assumes they will die at a specific place and time.