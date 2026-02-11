Naravane book row: Delhi Police send notice to Penguin India

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, in a notice to Penguin Random House India, has sought clarifications over the circulation of the unpublished memoir, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny' of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on social media.

‘Multiple questions asked’

Police on Wednesday (February 11) said that the Special Cell, through the notice, has formally approached the publishing house seeking detailed responses to multiple questions.

"Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin India. Through the notice, several questions have been asked, and responses have been sought," a senior police officer said.

‘Unauthorised dissemination of manuscript’

According to police, allegations regarding the unauthorised dissemination of the manuscript had led to the registration of an FIR and added that the matter was under investigation.

The notice was served as competing claims over the status of the book and the alleged circulation of unauthorised versions intensified, drawing the publisher, the former Army chief and senior political figures into a widening public dispute.

What started the controversy

The controversy around Four Stars of Destiny escalated after the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, sought to quote from the memoir in the Lok Sabha while targeting the government, triggering immediate objections from the treasury benches.

Rahul referred to passages which, he said, describe the 2020 India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). According to the excerpts he cited, when Chinese tanks advanced into Indian territory, the political leadership in Delhi did not issue firm operational directions and instead told then Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, “Do whatever you think is appropriate”.

As he began reading from the book, BJP members protested. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh objected, maintaining that material from an unpublished book cannot be cited in Parliament.

Row in Parliament

Speaker Om Birla later ruled that Rahul would not be permitted to quote from it, stating that it amounted to “unpublished literature” and its contents were unauthenticated.

Later, within the Parliament complex, Rahul displayed a hardbound copy of the book and questioned the government’s claim that the book “doesn’t exist”. He said he intended to “gift” a copy to the Prime Minister.

The dispute widened, with questions raised over how Rahul obtained access to a book that had not been officially released.

What Penguin Random House India said

Penguin Random House India said the book has not been formally published and remains subject to clearance from the Ministry of Defence. The publisher added that any PDFs or physical copies in circulation would constitute copyright violations.

General Naravane also stated that the book has not yet been officially released.

Rahul, however, cited a 2023 tweet by Naravane stating, “My book is available now,” and noted that the title was listed for pre-order on Amazon. He said either the General or the publisher was incorrect and added that he “chooses to believe the Army Chief.”

In a subsequent clarification, Penguin said the book is available only for pre-order and is not on sale.

As the row deepened, Delhi Police registered an FIR over the alleged illegal circulation of the manuscript in digital and other formats.

(With agency inputs)