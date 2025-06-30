Delhi HC issues order to stop illegal streaming of India-England cricket tour

The Delhi High Court has passed a dynamic+ injunction in favour of JioStar India Private Limited to curb the illegal and unauthorised streaming of India Tour of England 2025 (ITE 2025).

The order protects JioStar’s copyrighted content as soon as it is created or infringed.

Dynamic+ injunction order

A dynamic+ injunction is a legal order that allows copyright holders to quickly address online copyright infringement by blocking access to infringing websites, including those that are mirror sites or have changed their domain or IP addresses.

If an internet service provider (ISP) were to block a particular URL, a mirror link to access the blocked URL could be easily created. Thus, dynamic injunctions have evolved as a remedy to combat such practices. Dynamic injunctions are not static in nature.

An injunction would have to be granted against specific websites, but the said injunction will still extend and apply to mirror websites when brought to the notice of the concerned court, if created, so as to not defeat the purpose of the injunction.

These injunctions can be issued when the same website becomes available immediately after issuing the injunction with a different IP address or URL.

Rogue websites barred

The court's interim order restrained four rogue websites from streaming, sharing or making available for viewing and downloading any part of the India Tour of England 2025 matches on any electronic or digital platform without authorisation.

It further ordered suspension of four websites who were streaming the India tour of England 2025 and further directed blocking of access to the rogue websites.

Importantly, the Delhi High Court has granted JioStar the authority to inform Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Domain Name Registrars (DNRs) about websites, including those acting as mirrors or redirects, that are illegally streaming content.

These websites can then be promptly blocked. This empowers JioStar to quickly address unauthorized streaming, especially during events like the World Cup, by notifying relevant parties for immediate action.

Streaming rights

JioStar holds exclusive digital streaming rights for ITE 2025 on the OTT platform JioHotstar, through its arrangement with Sony.

The tour is scheduled between June and August. The Indian national cricket team will tour England to play a five-match Test series against England's national cricket team.

JioStar alleged that the rogue websites were unlawfully streaming sporting events for which it had exclusive rights, without its authorisation or the permission of owner of rights of the said sporting events.

It filed the case fearing that these rogue websites, known for streaming events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 without permission, would do the same for ITE 2025.

Copyright violation

The court ruled that the case was a clear example of copyright infringement by defendant rogue websites who were using modern technology to hide their identities while unlawfully benefiting from using JioStar's copyrighted content.

Justice Banerjee observed that the infringement was systematic, intentional, and well-organised. He added that the rogue websites were regularly and consistently uploading the copyrighted content on their streaming platforms, which is a serious violation of JioStar's content rights.

The court noted that the rogue websites were using URL-redirection and identity-masking methods, making it harder for JioStar to protect its rights.