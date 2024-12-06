Farmers' march LIVE | Two injured as police fire tear gas shells at farmers on Shambhu border
They have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces
A ‘jatha’ (group) of 101 farmers began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border on Friday (December 6), but was stopped a few metres away by a multi-layered barricading.
Haryana police asked farmers not to proceed further and cited a prohibitory order clamped under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Multiple rounds of teargas shells were fired at the protesting farmers. Two farmers were injured in the face-off between the police and the protesters.
The Ambala district administration has banned any unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the district.
The farmers are marching to force the Centre for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.
Bid to remove barbed wire, barricades
A few farmers pushed the iron mesh and barbed wire, and others even uprooted iron nails from the road – National Highway-44.
Security personnel, who were standing behind the cemented barricades with iron grills set up for protection, were seen asking farmers not to move ahead as they did not have permission.
One of the protesters climbed the roof of the tin where security forces had been stationed. He was forced to get down.
Water cannon vehicles have also been deployed at the Shambhu border point.
Mobile internet suspended in Ambala
The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS service in 11 villages of Ambala district till December 9.
The ban was enforced in Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lhars, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru villages of Ambala at Friday noon.
The farmers, gathered under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been demanding the Centre give them a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.
Live Updates
- 6 Dec 2024 3:50 PM IST
Police used tear gas against peaceful protesters, allege farmers
Haryana security personnel on Friday lobbed teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers reached near the multi-layered barricades erected at Shambhu on the Punjab and Haryana border.
Multiple rounds of teargas shells were fired at the protesting farmers, a 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers who began their foot march towards Delhi from their Shambhu protest site, to force them to go back.
Some farmers suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital in ambulances, the protesters claimed.
Haryana Police authorities are asking the protesting farmers not to proceed further, citing prohibitory orders imposed under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Some of the farmers were seen uprooting iron nails and barbed wire from the road as they covered their faces with wet jute bags to avoid the smoke.
The farmers claimed that Haryana security personnel fired teargas shells on a group of protesters who wanted to move ahead peacefully.
- 6 Dec 2024 3:12 PM IST
Farmers demands fair: Congress MP
Farmers demands are fair, BJP govt at Centre and in Haryana being dictatorial: Congress MP Amar Singh