Farmers' march LIVE | Two injured as police fire tear gas shells at farmers on Shambhu border

A ‘jatha’ (group) of 101 farmers began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border on Friday (December 6), but was stopped a few metres away by a multi-layered barricading.

Haryana police asked farmers not to proceed further and cited a prohibitory order clamped under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Multiple rounds of teargas shells were fired at the protesting farmers. Two farmers were injured in the face-off between the police and the protesters.

The Ambala district administration has banned any unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the district.

The farmers are marching to force the Centre for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.



Bid to remove barbed wire, barricades

A few farmers pushed the iron mesh and barbed wire, and others even uprooted iron nails from the road – National Highway-44.

Security personnel, who were standing behind the cemented barricades with iron grills set up for protection, were seen asking farmers not to move ahead as they did not have permission.

One of the protesters climbed the roof of the tin where security forces had been stationed. He was forced to get down.

Water cannon vehicles have also been deployed at the Shambhu border point.

Mobile internet suspended in Ambala

The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS service in 11 villages of Ambala district till December 9.



The ban was enforced in Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lhars, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru villages of Ambala at Friday noon.

The farmers, gathered under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been demanding the Centre give them a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

They have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

(With agency inputs)