Fengal | Level 7 alert issued for Chennai: What are cyclone warning signals?

Chennai is on high alert as a severe cyclonic storm Fengal intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, heads toward the Tamil Nadu coast.

Cyclone Fengal, with sustained winds of 95 km/h, is moving north-northwest and is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram this evening. Chennai and neighbouring districts are experiencing intermittent rains, which are forecasted to intensify alongside strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Level 7 warning for Chennai, which indicates the extent of the cyclone's potential to directly impact the area with significant consequences. So, what are cyclone warning systems? What does the different levels in the system mean? Also watch: Cyclone Fengal moves towards coastline, heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry What are cyclone warning systems? Cyclone warning systems are a critical safety mechanism, which have been operational in India since the late 19th century. It has been a hallmark of India’s maritime safety since 1865 and plays a vital role in mitigating potential damage and helps to plan out a coordinated action. Where are they found? Cyclone warning signals are visual storm warning signals or signage permanently hoisted at the mast of ports to alert ships of the weather conditions in the ports they approach. When were cyclone warning systems established in India? After back-to-back devastating storms struck Kolkata and Machilipatnam in 1864, the government established a cyclone warning system in 1865, with Kolkata becoming the first port to implement a storm warning system.



