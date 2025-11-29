Cyclone Ditwah: 120 dead, emergency declared in Sri Lanka as rain batters TN
Sri Lanka declares a nationwide emergency after over 120 deaths, while Tamil Nadu faces heavy rains and India launches Operation Sagar Bandhu to deliver urgent relief and rescue support
Cyclone Ditwah has prompted Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to declare a state of emergency across the island following the severe flooding and devastation it caused. An official gazette dated Friday and issued on Saturday confirmed that the state of emergency applies nationwide.
On Saturday, Cyclone Ditwah moved out of Sri Lanka after leaving more than 120 people dead and causing extensive damage to infrastructure, before making its way towards the south Indian coastline, meteorological officials said. “We noticed Ditwah exiting Sri Lanka and heading towards the Indian coast,” Athula Karunanayake, director general of the meteorology department, told reporters. “However, its indirect impact with heavy rains and high speed winds will remain for some time,” he added.
As of 9 am, the official death toll stood at 123, while 130 people were still missing, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). The figure is expected to be much higher as severely affected areas suffer communication breakdown due to bad weather which has hampered verification of the impact from the disaster.
Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu
Rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, now moving north-northwest over the southwest Bay of Bengal toward the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast, lashed several coastal and Cauvery delta districts on Saturday, bringing strong winds, high tides and heavy downpour. Ramanthapuram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and parts of Chennai witnessed intense rain, prompting district administrations to close schools and warn residents against unnecessary travel.
Operation Sagar Bandhu
Meanwhile, India has launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to support Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah triggered severe floods and landslides, deploying IAF C-130 and IL-76 aircraft carrying around 21 tonnes of relief material, essential supplies and over 80 NDRF personnel with specialised rescue dogs and equipment to Colombo.
The Indian Navy earlier delivered the first tranche of aid via INS Vikrant and INS Udaigiri, while additional NDRF teams have been stationed across vulnerable districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as part of precautionary measures. India has emphasised that the assistance reaffirms its “Neighbourhood First” commitment as Sri Lanka battles one of its worst recent disasters.
Live Updates
- 29 Nov 2025 4:26 PM IST
Loss of livelihood for 10 days and countingFishermen in Nagapattinam say they have lost their livelihood for the past 10 days due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah and urge the government to provide appropriate compensation.Due to the effects of Cyclone Ditwah, the sea continues to remain rough in various coastal areas of Nagapattinam district, including Nagore, Nagapattinam town, and Nambiyar Nagar.For the past 10 days, fishermen have been unable to venture into the sea because of continuous cyclone warnings.
- 29 Nov 2025 4:24 PM IST
Alert in Thoothukudi districtDue to continuous rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, excess water from the city and suburban areas is flowing towards the Port Trust coastal zone and mixing with the sea. The sea has been experiencing unusual turbulence. Due to intensified sea activity, marine algae and similar vegetation from the seabed are being washed ashore in significant quantities.The district administration has advised the public to stay alert due to the heavy rain and sea turbulence, and to avoid visiting coastal areas unless absolutely necessary.
- 29 Nov 2025 4:05 PM IST
Cyclone disrupts air and train services in TN
Chennai Airport has cancelled 54 scheduled flights as Cyclone Ditwah approaches, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next 48 hours. The suspended services include ATR-type regional turboprop flights between Saturday morning and night, affecting routes to Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi, Salem, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Jaffna. Both arrivals and departures have been halted, and airlines have advised passengers against last-minute travel to the airport. Officials said the cancellations were made after evaluating risks from strong winds and intense rain.
Trains from Chennai, Kanyakumari and Madurai bound for Rameswaram have been stopped at Mandapam, where government buses are being arranged to transport passengers to the island. Services starting from Rameswaram will also run from Mandapam until weather conditions improve.
- 29 Nov 2025 3:56 PM IST
Cyclone brings rough weather to Puducherry coast
Puducherry is witnessing high tides, strong winds and steady rainfall as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer to the Union Territory.
- 29 Nov 2025 3:52 PM IST
IMD warns of intense rain as Cyclone Ditwah nears coast
Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is expected to bring isolated extremely heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu on November 29–30, and over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 30.
- 29 Nov 2025 3:51 PM IST
India rushes aid to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu
India has deployed IAF C-130 and IL-76 aircraft carrying 21 tonnes of relief material, over 80 NDRF personnel and critical equipment to Colombo after Cyclone Ditwah’s devastation. Reaffirming its “Neighbourhood First” policy, India says it stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this crisis.
- 29 Nov 2025 3:48 PM IST
Nagapattinam reels under heavy rain as cyclone nears
With Cyclone Ditwah approaching the Tamil Nadu coast, Nagapattinam has been receiving continuous rainfall, resulting in waterlogging across several low-lying areas.
- 29 Nov 2025 3:45 PM IST
Chetak helicopters deployed for rescue ops
EAM S Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) posted: “#OperationSagarBandhu Two Chetak helicopters from @IN_R11Vikrant have been deployed for search and rescue missions, carrying Sri Lankan @airforcelk personnel onboard.”