Cyclone Ditwah: 120 dead, emergency declared in Sri Lanka as rain batters TN

Cyclone Ditwah has prompted Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to declare a state of emergency across the island following the severe flooding and devastation it caused. An official gazette dated Friday and issued on Saturday confirmed that the state of emergency applies nationwide.

On Saturday, Cyclone Ditwah moved out of Sri Lanka after leaving more than 120 people dead and causing extensive damage to infrastructure, before making its way towards the south Indian coastline, meteorological officials said. “We noticed Ditwah exiting Sri Lanka and heading towards the Indian coast,” Athula Karunanayake, director general of the meteorology department, told reporters. “However, its indirect impact with heavy rains and high speed winds will remain for some time,” he added.



As of 9 am, the official death toll stood at 123, while 130 people were still missing, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). The figure is expected to be much higher as severely affected areas suffer communication breakdown due to bad weather which has hampered verification of the impact from the disaster.

Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu

Rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, now moving north-northwest over the southwest Bay of Bengal toward the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast, lashed several coastal and Cauvery delta districts on Saturday, bringing strong winds, high tides and heavy downpour. Ramanthapuram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and parts of Chennai witnessed intense rain, prompting district administrations to close schools and warn residents against unnecessary travel.

Operation Sagar Bandhu

Meanwhile, India has launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to support Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah triggered severe floods and landslides, deploying IAF C-130 and IL-76 aircraft carrying around 21 tonnes of relief material, essential supplies and over 80 NDRF personnel with specialised rescue dogs and equipment to Colombo.

The Indian Navy earlier delivered the first tranche of aid via INS Vikrant and INS Udaigiri, while additional NDRF teams have been stationed across vulnerable districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as part of precautionary measures. India has emphasised that the assistance reaffirms its “Neighbourhood First” commitment as Sri Lanka battles one of its worst recent disasters.



