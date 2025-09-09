CP Radhakrishnan elected India’s new Vice-President

NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan emerged victorious in the vice-presidential election, following the counting of votes in the new Parliament building on Tuesday evening.

The counting, overseen by Returning Officer and Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, concluded late in the evening, confirming Radhakrishnan’s triumph in a contest against joint Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

VP poll Results:

767 of 781 MPs cast votes

15 votes declared invalid

CP Radhakrishnan: 452

B Sudershan Reddy: 300

The election witnessed robust participation, with over 98 per cent of MPs exercising their franchise. Out of 781 members (current strength) of the electoral college, 12 did not vote. The electoral college comprises a total of 788 members — 245 Rajya Sabha members and 543 Lok Sabha members, including 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha. With six Rajya Sabha seats and one Lok Sabha seat vacant, the majority mark was 391. The NDA enjoyed a clear numerical advantage with 425 MPs, while the Opposition had the support of 324.

MPs queue up to cast vote

Polling began early in the day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the first to cast his ballot in Room No. 101 Vasudha in the Parliament building. He was accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh, and L Murugan. Members of both Houses of Parliament queued up in large numbers, and the voting process remained peaceful throughout the day.

Prominent participants included Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Pralhad Joshi; Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh; former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who arrived in a wheelchair; Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge; Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi; and other senior leaders across parties. Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, in police custody since 2019, was allowed to vote following court permission.

While the vice-presidential election is held via secret ballot and MPs are not bound by party whips, NDA leaders expressed confidence early in the day. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “We are not just assured, but confident of victory,” reflecting the party’s numerical strength in Parliament.

With the results declared, CP Radhakrishnan is set to assume office, filling the position vacated by Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation. He will also be the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha by default.