Congress suspends 12 councillors over BJP tie-up in Ambernath

The Congress on Wednesday (January 7) suspended 12 newly elected councillors of the Ambernath Municipal Council in Maharashtra, along with the party’s block president, for forging a post-poll alliance with the BJP following last month’s civic elections.

The BJP stitched together a post-election arrangement with the Congress and Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Ambernath town in Thane district, securing a majority of 31 seats, despite the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena emerging as the single largest party with 27 councillors.

The disciplinary action followed a political row over the unexpected tie-up between traditional rivals BJP and Congress in the municipal council.

The Congress suspended its Ambernath block president Pradip Patil. In a letter, the Maharashtra unit of the party also informed him that its block unit has been dissolved.

All the councillors, who were elected on the Congress symbol, were suspended from the party, the letter said, adding that the decision to align with the BJP in the local body was taken without informing the party's state leadership.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "Several councillors, including independents, formed the Ambernath Development Front (Ambernath Vikas Aghadi) by setting aside party symbols and affiliations to oppose the alleged corruption of Shiv Sena at the local level." "There is no formal alliance between Congress and BJP. But the front was formed without permission and hence show-cause notices were issued," he added.

Twelve newly-elected councillors from the Congress, 14 from the BJP, four from the NCP and one independent came together to form the local front following a meeting at the local BJP office on December 31, and a letter was given to the Thane district collector, informing about the development.

In the December 20 polls to the 60-member council, Shiv Sena won 27 seats, falling just four short of a majority. The BJP secured 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected.

(With agency inputs)