BJP forms alliances with Cong, AIMIM in civic bodies; Fadnavis rejects tie-ups, warns action

After the civic elections last month, the BJP has joined hands with rivals Congress and AIMIM in some municipal councils in Maharashtra, even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (January 7) warned that the party will take action against party leaders entering into poll alliances.

Fadnavis said that the BJP members were flouting organisational discipline and rejected these tie-ups.

The BJP has joined hands with the Congress, its staunch rival, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership, sidelining its ally Shiv Sena.

The BJP also struck a similar alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and several other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

Unacceptable, says Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis, however, made it clear that such arrangements were not approved by the party's senior leadership and violated organisational discipline.

"I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or the AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken," Fadnavis told a news channel, adding that instructions had already been issued to undo such alliances.

Frivolous behaviour

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, however, said, "What happened in Akot and Ambernath shows frivolous behaviour of the BJP. The party can forge an alliance with anyone to grab power." Notably, BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are allies in the Mahayuti government in the state.

In Ambernath, the BJP forged a post-poll understanding with the Congress and the NCP, securing a majority of 31 seats, even though the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 27 councillors.

The three parties have come together, claiming that the move is aimed at “saving the town” and ensuring stable administration. The Shiv Sena, however, slammed the move, calling it “unethical and opportunistic”.

Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar called it a betrayal of "coalition dharma" and contrary to the BJP's national slogan of a "Congress-mukt Bharat".

CM Fadnavi asserted that such alliances would not be acceptable under any circumstances and said action would be initiated against local leaders who defied party directions.

BJP councillor Tejashree Karanjule Patil was elected the Ambernath Municipal Council president, defeating Sena’s Manisha Walekar, and took the oath on Wednesday.

In the December 20 polls to the 60-member civic council, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 27 seats, falling just four short of a majority. The BJP secured 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected.

With the support of one independent, the three-party coalition’s strength has risen to 32 councillors, crossing the majority mark of 30. The election for the vice-president is due shortly.

BJP corporator Abhijit Karanjule Patil, who has been appointed the group leader, told the media that the alliance was formed to free Ambernath from “corruption and intimidation”.

'Only for power'

Sena MLA Kinikar, however, claimed that while the BJP speaks of a “Congress-free India”, it has partnered with the party locally only for power.

In Akot, the BJP formed the 'Akot Vikas Manch' with the AIMIM, besides support from the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Prahar Janshakti Party led by Bachchu Kadu.

The BJP won 11 seats in the 35-member council, with two seats pending election, and the AIMIM secured five seats. With the support of various other parties, the alliance's strength stands at 25.

BJP's Maya Dhule was elected mayor, defeating AIMIM's Firozabi Sikandar Rana. Ravi Thakur of the BJP was appointed group leader, with all allies bound by the party whip.

The alliance was formally registered with the Akola district administration on Wednesday, ahead of deputy mayor and committee elections on January 13.

The Congress, with six seats, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, with two, remained in the Opposition.

(With inputs from agencies)