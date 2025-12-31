Congress slams PM Modi over China’s India-Pakistan mediation claim

The Congress on Wednesday (December 31) lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that China’s claim of mediating between India and Pakistan during the military conflict after Operation Sindoor has made a “joke of our national security”.

Congress general secretary (in charge of communications) Jairam Ramesh accused PM Modi of significantly weakening India’s position in negotiations with China by giving the neighbouring country a clean chit on June 19, 2020 even though its “provocative actions” in relation to Arunachal Pradesh continue unabated.

‘Chinese claims concerning’

Ramesh, in a post on X, termed the relationship between India and China as “lopsided and hostile," alleging that New Delhi's re-engagement with Beijing has been on Chinese terms. Referring to Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Rahul Singh’s earlier remark that “during Operation Sindoor, India was actually confronting and combating China,”, Ramesh termed China’s mediation claim as “concerning.”

Also Read: After Trump, China claims it mediated India-Pakistan conflict after Operation Sindoor

“Now the Chinese Foreign Minister makes a similar claim and says China also mediated. On July 4, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Rahul Singh, had publicly stated that during Operation Sindoor, India was actually confronting and combating China,” stated Ramesh.

“Given that China was decisively aligned with Pakistan, Chinese claims of having mediated between India and Pakistan are concerning - not just because they directly contradict what the people of our country have been led to believe, but because they seem to make a joke of our national security itself,” he added.

On Indo-China ties

Ramesh argued that China’s claim must also be understood in the context of its relationship with India. “We have begun re-engagement with them, but unfortunately, it has been on Chinese terms. The Prime Minister’s clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, has considerably weakened India’s negotiating position. Our trade deficit is at record highs, and much of our exports are dependent on imports from China,” said Ramesh.

Also Read: China launches 'Justice Mission 2025' war games to encircle Taiwan

“Provocative actions by China in relation to Arunachal Pradesh continue unabated. Amidst such a lopsided - and hostile - relationship, the people of India need clarity on what role China played in the abrupt halt to Operation Sindoor,” he added.

‘Govt rejects China’s claim’

Although the government is yet to officially react to China’s claims, several media reports quoting sources stated that the Centre has rejected Beijing’s claims.

Also Read: China moves WTO against India over solar and IT sector incentives

"India's position on mediation has always been clear. There was no mediation that took place after Operation Sindoor. India has always maintained that there can be no third-party intervention. Pakistan requested India's DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) for a ceasefire," reported NDTV, quoting sources.

The backdrop

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said tensions between India and Pakistan were among a list of hot issues mediated by China this year.

New Delhi has been maintaining that the May 7-10 conflict between India and Pakistan was resolved through direct talks between the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of the armies of the two countries.

India has also been consistently maintaining that there is no place for any third-party intervention in matters relating to India and Pakistan.

(With agency inputs)