Congress’ shirtless protest inspired by Nepal’s Gen Z: Delhi Police; IYC workers sent to police custody

Delhi Police on Saturday (February 21) told a court that Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers who staged a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit on Friday were inspired by Gen Z protests in Nepal and conspired to defame the country internationally.

The Patiala House court in Delhi sent the four IYC workers, who were arrested for protesting, to five-day police custody. Bail applications for all four were rejected.

What Delhi Police said

“This is a larger conspiracy that has taken inspiration from the Gen Z protests in Nepal. The accused need to be confronted with each other as well as with digital evidence. This is a very important investigation,” the police told the court.

Also read: Youth Congress stages 'shirtless protest' at AI Impact Summit

Delhi Police had sought five-day custody of the arrested protesters, arguing that they raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts with objectionable images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Their custody is necessary to arrest other accused who fled. Police said that three policemen were injured and their (accused) mobile phones need to be recovered to verify whether they received funding. Four people from four different locations came together and printed T-shirts. Five days’ custody is necessary to investigate the matter,” police told the court.

‘Peaceful protest’

The counsel for the accused argued that they were associated with a political party and had exercised their democratic right to peaceful protest at Bharat Mandapam.

The arrested IYC workers were produced before Judicial Magistrate Ravi.

The arrested protesters were Krishna Hari, national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary, Bihar; Ajay Kumar, IYC state president, Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana.

He said there was no footage proving that they attacked police officers, nor any evidence that an anti-national speech was made.

“There should be a reason for custody. They are young, they have careers, and political dissent shouldn’t be crushed like this. It was a peaceful protest,” the lawyer argued.