'Congress sensationalising Manipur issue,' alleges Nadda; party posts sharp rejoinder

The Congress has lashed out at BJP president JP Nadda for alleging in a letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge that it was pushing a politically motivated narrative on the issue of Manipur.

Alleging that Nadda’s letter was full of falsehoods, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it was rather a “4D exercise” – of denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation,

Nadda on Friday (November 22) accused the Congress of pushing an "incorrect, false and politically" motivated narrative on the issue of Manipur unrest, as he hit back at Kharge for seeking President Droupadi Murmu's intervention and alleging the Centre's complete failure in defusing the crisis.

In a rejoinder to Kharge, Nadda claimed the repercussions of the Congress's "abject failure" in dealing with local issues in Manipur when it was in power are being felt even today.

Cong calls out ‘falsehoods’, demands answers

Hitting back at Nadda, Ramesh in a post on X said, “Congress President Kharge ji wrote to the President of India on Manipur. Apparently to counter that letter, the BJP President has now written to the Congress President." "Naddaji's letter is, not surprisingly, full of falsehoods and is a 4D exercise - denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation," he said said.

The people of Manipur are yearning for normalcy, peace, and harmony to return to the state at the earliest, Ramesh said.

"Towards this end they are asking four simple questions: When will the PM visit the state? How much longer will the CM continue to be inflicted on the state, when a majority of MLAs are not in his support? When will a full-time Governor for the state be appointed? When will the Union Home Minister take responsibility for his abject failures in Manipur?" Ramesh said.

Congress sensationalising Manipur issue: Nadda

In his letter, Nadda told Kharge what is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur, he told Kharge.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Nadda told Kharge that the latter seemed to have forgotten that not only did the UPA government legitimise the illegal migration of foreign militants to India, the then home minister P Chidambaram had signed treaties with them.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for not visiting Manipur, besides slamming the Centre for its handling of the situation in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.