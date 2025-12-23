‘Make Priyanka PM’: Congress MP sparks BJP attack on Rahul

A Congress MP’s proposal to make Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister as he invoked her lineage and drewing parallels with her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has drawn a scathing response from the BJP, which latched onto the remark to take a dig at Rahul Gandhi, claiming that even Congress leaders have no faith in his leadership.

‘Will retaliate like Indira Gandhi’

The remarks were made by Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday (December 23). Masood said if Priyanka is made the Prime Minister, she will retaliate like her grandmother Indira Gandhi, who inflicted such heavy damage to Pakistan that it has not healed yet.

"Is Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister? Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate like Indira Gandhi. She is Priyanka Gandhi. She has Gandhi added behind her name, Massod told ANI.

“She is the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, who inflicted so much damage on Pakistan that those wounds still haven't healed. Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate. You won't dare to do that,” he added.

Priyanka on Bangladesh Hindu man’s lynching

His remark came days after Priyanka in a post on X urged the Centre to firmly take up the issue of alleged persecution of minorities in Bangladesh with the neighbouring country’s government. She made the remarks following the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh over alleged derogatory remarks against Islam.

"The news of the brutal murder by a mob of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh is extremely alarming. In any civilised society, discrimination, violence, and murder based on religion, caste, identity, etc., are crimes against humanity,” said Priyanka in a post on X.

“The Government of India should take cognisance of the rising violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in the neighbouring country and firmly raise the issue of their safety with the Government of Bangladesh,” she added.

‘Rahul lost support in Congress’: BJP

Latching on to Masood’s remark, BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said that the Congress MP made it clear that he has no confidence in Rahul’s leadership.

“Congress MP Imran Masood clearly said that he has no faith in Rahul Gandhi anymore. 'Rahul hatao Priyanka Gandhi laao'. It cannot be clearer that no one has confidence in Rahul Gandhi,” he said as quoted by India Today.

Poonawalla further stated that the Congress was now pushing to make Priyanka the Prime Minister, with the move being backed by her husband Robert Vadra adding that it indicated that Rahul has not only lost public support but also support within the Congress.