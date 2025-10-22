Congress slams PM Modi on MSP, says govt running away from farmer reality

The Congress on Wednesday (October 22) launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government colleagues, accusing them of running away from the “bearish reality” facing farmers who are getting prices below the minimum support price (MSP).

The principal Opposition party also said the government was doing this while trying to build a bullish sentiment on the economy.

Jairam Ramesh flays Modi govt

Congress MP and general-secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the market prices for crops such as maize, soybean and moong are much below their MSP at the moment.

“The PM and his colleagues are trying to manufacture a bullish sentiment on the economy. They are simply running away from the bearish reality that stares farmers across the country,” the veteran leader said in a post on X.

“Market prices for maize, soybean, moong, arhar, cotton, and bajra are well below the corresponding MSP,” Ramesh said.

Sharing a chart showing the market prices of various agricultural products such as maize, bajra, arhar, moong and others below their MSPs, Ramesh added, “This is why farmers' organisations have been demanding a legal guarantee for MSP -- something the ousted Vice President of India had also strongly supported.”

He was making an apparent reference to former vice president Jagdeep Dhankar, who abruptly stepped down in July.