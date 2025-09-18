Anita Meena, in her 30s, is a director in a farmer producer organisation (FPO) in Udaipur district’s Kherwada block, but she is considering resigning. Meena enjoys her work, but the alleged demands of the job are making it difficult for her to carry in the role. For if she was to remain FPO director, her family may well have to resign themselves to not having enough to eat.



Kherwada has the unenviable distinction of being one of the most backward regions of India, an aspirational block according to Niti Aayog’s backward block list, which means it is part of the Centre’s Aspirational Block Programme to improve governance in the area. For the past two years, Meena has worked hard to create an identity for herself, even as she helped farmers select the right seeds to sow, the best fertiliser to increase their yield and provided them advice on animal husbandry. The knowledge she shared, she had gathered over the years working in the agricultural sector — one of the criteria for becoming an FPO member/director is that the person has to be a farmer. But Meena’s current ‘glamorous’ designation has allegedly resulted in her being refused provisions she would receive under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013. . That’s right. Despite Meena being a company director, her family of seven lives on the produce of a small piece of agricultural land, the earnings from the milk produced by their three cows and subsidised government ration. Unfortunately, when she went to pick up her quota of the monthly ration in September, she was allegedly told that she could no longer receive the provisions owing to her director identification number (issued to company directors for transparency in governance) and her name being among the authorised bank signatories for the FPO Vrithi Agro Producer Company Limited and its audit report — details were assumed to be indicative of her being above the livelihood category that is the targeted beneficiary of the NFSA scheme. “The ration dealer refused to give my share of 35 kg of food grain this month. How will I fill this gap? Being a director of an FPO doesn’t make me rich. We are just able to scrape through,” Meena told The Federal. She added: “I don’t get paid for the work I do at the FPO. Sometimes I get Rs 300 for attending meetings, but that too in two-three months.” Also read: Punjab floods: How Ravi’s fury, embankment collapse brought calamity to farmers FPOs are collectives of small and marginal farmers formed under the centre’s “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)” scheme in 2020, with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 6,865 crore. The aim was to enable farmers to enhance their bargaining power, reduce cost of production and enhance farmers’ incomes through aggregation of their agricultural produce, thus playing a major role towards sustainable incomes. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in a release in 2023 claimed that against the target of 10,000 FPOs (till 2027-28), 7,597 FPOs had already been registered in 34 states and Union territories.

According to Vrithi Agro Producer Company, CEO, Surjaram Rar, the FPO set up in 2023 has a turnover of Rs 50 lakh and 640 shareholders. It has a five-member board of directors, which includes Meena. “Anita has been removed from the list probably because she signs the audit report. These directors are actually from very poor families and a large part of their survival is dependent on the ration they receive under the NFSA,” he said. In July, the union food secretary reportedly wrote to state chief secretaries, urging them to reveal discrepancies identified in the ration card management system. Subsequently a list was prepared to match details of NFSA beneficiaries with databases of taxpayers, car owners and company directors. Meena, being a director of a company, purportedly received a notification to verify her eligibility for receiving subsidised ration, after her name appeared on the list.

A crowded subsidised ration distribution shop. Representational image. Photo: iStock

Now, Meena says she feels compelled to resign from her position as an FPO director because her family can’t manage without the subsidised ration. “I would have liked to work but if I remain with the company, I will not remain a beneficiary anymore and will have to forgo benefits from other various government schemes (meant for families living below the poverty line) which I cannot afford to do,” she said.



Hers is not an isolated case. Hurti Bai, a member of the Garasiya scheduled tribe community, of Samriddhi Agriculture Produce Company in Sirohi and at least nine other directors in Rajasthan have received such notifications for verification of their names being removed from the NFSA beneficiaries list, claimed Birbal Ram, chief executive of the Samriddhi Agriculture Produce Company . Additionally, small farmers numbering over 15000 from other states like Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh have received such notification, said Yogesh Dwivedi, CEO, Madhya Bharat Consortium of FPOs. Also read: How ‘unfair pricing’ of leaves is brewing a storm in Assam’s small tea gardens Experts working in the field express concern that the government, which had energetically promoted the idea of FPOs to increase the income of marginalised farmers, even if nominally so, now appeared to be making it difficult for its directors to function. Becoming an FPO director does not necessarily make their transition from below poverty line to above poverty line easy, they say, adding that women, who stepped out of their homes to take a lead in these FPOs, would have second thoughts now.

“It is unfortunate that rural women and marginal farmers who are trying to bargain with the market forces through collectivising their efforts are being penalised for taking a voluntary initiative to form FPCs [Farmer Production Companies]. These directors do not draw any salaries from the FPCs and most FPCs are at nascent stages. They are yet to break even. So it is unfair to club these directors with those of profitable companies,” Malika Srivastava, executive director, Centre for Micro-Finance, which promotes some FPOs helmed by tribal women, told The Federal. The social impact of such a fallout would also be significant. “It has taken many years for marginal farmers to come together in leadership positions through FPCs. Many FPCs today have women directors. The gains in social capital are on the verge of being lost with such decisions of equating FPCs with private limited companies,” Srivastava lamented.

File photo of a farmer. Representational image