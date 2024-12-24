Congress moves SC challenging changes in Conduct of Election Rules
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the EC, a constitutional body, cannot be allowed to unilaterally and without public consultation amend such a vital law in a brazen manner
The Congress on Tuesday (December 24) filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the changes in election rules which seek to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents and video recordings.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh moved the apex court against the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 in the hope that the court will help restore the "fast eroding" integrity of the electoral process.
Ramesh’s plea to SC
The government has tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates ostensibly to prevent their misuse.
Ramesh said on X: "The integrity of the electoral process is fast eroding. Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it."
Law ministry tweaks rule
Ramesh said the Election Commission, a constitutional body, cannot be allowed to unilaterally and without public consultation amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner.
"This is especially true when that amendment does away with public access to essential information that makes the electoral process more transparent and accountable," he said.