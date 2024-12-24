Congress moves SC challenging changes in Conduct of Election Rules

The Congress on Tuesday (December 24) filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the changes in election rules which seek to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents and video recordings.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh moved the apex court against the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 in the hope that the court will help restore the "fast eroding" integrity of the electoral process.

Ramesh’s plea to SC

The government has tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates ostensibly to prevent their misuse.