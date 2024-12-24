The Federal
Supreme Court
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has urged the Supreme Court to help restore the "fast eroding" integrity of the electoral process after challenging a change in election rules. File photo

Congress moves SC challenging changes in Conduct of Election Rules

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the EC, a constitutional body, cannot be allowed to unilaterally and without public consultation amend such a vital law in a brazen manner

The Federal
24 Dec 2024 4:33 PM IST

The Congress on Tuesday (December 24) filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the changes in election rules which seek to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents and video recordings.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh moved the apex court against the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 in the hope that the court will help restore the "fast eroding" integrity of the electoral process.

Ramesh’s plea to SC

The government has tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates ostensibly to prevent their misuse.

Ramesh said on X: "The integrity of the electoral process is fast eroding. Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it."

Law ministry tweaks rule

Ramesh said the Election Commission, a constitutional body, cannot be allowed to unilaterally and without public consultation amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner.

"This is especially true when that amendment does away with public access to essential information that makes the electoral process more transparent and accountable," he said.

Based on the recommendation of the Election Commission, the law ministry on Friday amended a rule to restrict the type of "papers" or documents open to public inspection.
