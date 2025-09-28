Congress demands action after BJP panelist’s alleged death threat to Rahul Gandhi

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday (September 28) condemned BJP spokesperson Printu Mahadev for allegedly issuing a death threat to Rahul Gandhi during a live television debate and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take urgent action.

Venugopal, in a statement, said that disagreements in politics must be resolved “within the Constitutional framework,” but BJP leaders were crossing all limits by giving death threats to their opponents on national television.



“Rahul Gandhi’s consistent and vehement fight against the RSS-BJP ideology has clearly rattled them. But such cold-blooded threats against someone whose two family members have been martyred cannot be tolerated,” Venugopal said.

He added that he had written to the Home Minister demanding “urgent and exemplary action” against Mahadev.



September 28, 2025

Appearing on News18 Kerala on Friday night during a discussion on the Ladakh violence, Mahadev, a former ABVP leader, allegedly said, “Rahul Gandhi will be shot in the chest.”

The Congress in Kerala flayed his alleged controversial remarks against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. Senior Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Ramesh Chennithala demanded immediate police action, accusing the Left government of shielding the BJP. “A BJP spokesperson has openly issued a death threat against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Yet, Kerala police under Pinarayi Vijayan are reluctant to register a case. Their inaction shows the nexus between the BJP and CPI(M). He (Mahadev) should be booked without delay,” Chennithala said.