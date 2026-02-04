Congress attacks India-US trade deal, flags farm import concessions

Attacking the government over the India-US trade deal, the Congress on Wednesday (February 4) said that “spin doctors are at work” even as no official details of the agreement have been shared so far.

The party alleged that India has already made concessions, particularly by agreeing to liberalise imports of agricultural items.

Modi highlights tariff reduction

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that India and the United States had agreed to a trade deal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to the announcement, said he was delighted that “made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent”.

Also Read: Why India-US trade deal raises fears of one-sided concessions

Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that a joint statement outlining the details of the trade agreement would be issued by both countries “shortly”, though no formal document has been released yet.

'No effect since announcement'

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "36 hours have passed since President Trump said the India-US trade deal was being announced and coming into effect immediately at Mr. Modi's request".





36 hours have passed since President Trump said that the India-US trade deal was being announced and coming into effect immediately at Mr. Modi’s request. Spin doctors are at work, but we still don’t have any details on the deal - although it is clear that India has made… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 4, 2026

"Spin doctors are at work, but we still don't have any details on the deal - although it is clear that India has made concessions on liberalising imports of agricultural items. There is not even a joint statement," Ramesh said on X.

"It is absolutely clear that Mr. Modi pushed through the announcement. Why? There are at least three reasons..," he added.

Congress says Modi completely gave in

His remarks come a day after the Congress demanded that the Modi government should take Parliament into confidence on the details of both the EU and US trade deals, while alleging that Prime Minister Modi has "completely surrendered to appease" US President Trump at the cost of India's farmers.

Also Read: India-US trade deal | Dumping, GM crops, other fears: Expert explains

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Modi buckled under US pressure to finalise a trade deal and sold out the hard work of the Indian farmers through the agreement.

In a post on X, Rahul charged, "PM Modi is Compromised. PM is too afraid to let me speak in Parliament about Naravane, Epstein Files and how he has surrendered on Tariffs."

Hitting back at the Congress and Gandhi, BJP MP Anurag Thakur asked whether the Congress and others in the opposition are for India's interest.