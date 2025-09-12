Congress alleges Forest Rights Act violation in Adani coal mine project in MP

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday (September 12) accused the Adani Group of cutting down trees on government and forest land in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhirauli for its coal mining project, calling it a "blatant violation" of the Forest Rights Act.

Also Read: Congress questions PM Modi's 'natural partners' claim

'Blatant violation' of Forest Rights Act

The former environment minister alleged that the Modi government had imposed the project allotment in 2019 and is now fast-tracking it in 2025 without the necessary legal clearances.

"This is simply because Modani is a (f)law unto itself," he remarked on X.

Neither the Adani Group nor the Centre immediately responded to the charges made by the Congress.

Jairam further claimed that the Adani Group has begun clearing land in Dhirauli without Stage-II forest clearance, violating both the Forest Rights Act (2006) and the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (1996). He said villagers, primarily Scheduled Tribes, including a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), are protesting the move.

"In Dhirauli, Madhya Pradesh, Modani has begun cutting trees on government and forest land for its coal mine - without Stage-II forest clearance and in blatant violation of FRA, 2006 & PESA, 1996. Villagers, mostly Scheduled Tribe communities and even a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), are rightly protesting," he said.

Also Read: Bhagwat birthday: Congress slams Modi’s ‘desperate bid’ to curry favour with RSS chief

'Gram Sabhas' approval bypassed'

The Congress leader underlined that the coal block lies in a Fifth Schedule Area, where constitutional safeguards protect tribal rights and self-governance. Yet, he alleged, these protections have been ignored as no Gram Sabha consultations were held, despite mandatory provisions under PESA and multiple Supreme Court rulings.

"These protections have been ignored - no Gram Sabha consultations have occurred, despite provisions in Panchayats (Extension To The Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, and judgments by the Supreme Court making Gram Sabha consent mandatory," he alleged.

The Forest Rights Act, 2006, requires Gram Sabhas to decide on forest land diversion for non-forest purposes, but in this case, approvals appear to have been bypassed, Ramesh said. He added that Stage-II clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the diversion of about 3,500 acres of prime forest land has still not been approved, "even as Modani begins deforestation," he claimed.

Also Read: BJP, Congress spar after CRPF flags Rahul's 'unscheduled' trips abroad

'Double displacement of tribals'

He warned that families already displaced once by development projects now face eviction again, amounting to double displacement. The project, he added, would destroy mahua, tendu, medicinal plants, and fuelwood resources, critical to Adivasi livelihoods and culture.

"Forests are not just a source of sustenance; they are sacred to local Adivasi groups. Compensatory afforestation is a very, very poor ecological substitute,” he stressed.

Reiterating his charge, Ramesh said, “The Modi government imposed this allotment in 2019 and is now rushing ahead in 2025 without the essential legal clearances. This is simply because Modani is a (f)law unto itself.”

Earlier this month, Adani Power announced it had received approval from the Ministry of Coal to commence mining operations at the Dhirauli mine in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the statement, Adani Power has received approval from the Ministry of Coal to begin operations at the Dhirauli mine.

(With agency inputs)