X fact-checks Navarro’s anti-India posts: Musk says 'Community Notes corrects everyone'
White House advisor Navarro's post on India's Russian oil purchases was fact-checked as 'hypocritical' by the platform; Musk said ‘the people decide the narrative’
A few hours after White House advisor Peter Navarro criticised Elon Musk’s social media platform X fact-checking the former’s anti-India posts, the Tesla CEO responded with a post on X saying “on this platform, the people decide the narrative, Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions”.
Musk, however, did not name Navarro in his post, nor did he directly respond to his post.
“On this platform, the people decide the narrative. You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes, data & code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking,” Musk posted on X.
X called Navarro’s anti-India posts 'hypocritical'
Navarro in an earlier post on X on Saturday (September 6) said “India buys Russian oil purely to profit, the revenues feed the Russian war machine, and that the US taxpayers shell out more.”
The social media platform X’s Community Notes fact-checked Navarro by saying “India’s Russian oil purchases are for energy security and do not violate sanctions”.
It also called Navarro’s claims hypocritical, and said “India’s legal sovereign purchases of Russian oil for energy security do not violate international law”.
X further mentioned that while the US is pressuring India over its purchase of Russian oil, the US itself continued to import billions in Russian goods like uranium, and said it “exposed a clear double standard”.
The Community Note went on to say that “while India has some tariffs, the US has a trade surplus with it in services”.