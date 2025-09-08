X fact-checks Navarro’s anti-India posts: Musk says 'Community Notes corrects everyone'

A few hours after White House advisor Peter Navarro criticised Elon Musk’s social media platform X fact-checking the former’s anti-India posts, the Tesla CEO responded with a post on X saying “on this platform, the people decide the narrative, Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions”.

Musk, however, did not name Navarro in his post, nor did he directly respond to his post.

“On this platform, the people decide the narrative. You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes, data & code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking,” Musk posted on X.