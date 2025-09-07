Navarro has a meltdown, slams Musk as X fact-checks his anti-India rant

White House advisor Peter Navarro launched another rant against India on Sunday (September 7) after one of his posts criticising India’s purchase of Russian oil was flagged with a community note on Elon Musk's platform X.

Navarro, who has repeatedly lashed out at New Delhi in recent days over its energy dealings with Moscow, as usual claimed India has been purchasing Russian oil solely for profit and to fuel Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine. Navarro's facts! The White House trade advisor was responding to an article in The Washington Post, which said that the kind of language being used for India from Washington was worsening diplomatic ties. Navarro reacted to this news item in his latest post claiming: FACTS: India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins @washpo Leftist American fake news.” Hypocritical, says X Hours later, Musk's platform intervened with a community note titled "Readers added context they thought people might want to know," pointing out that India's Russian oil purchases were for "energy security" and did not violate sanctions. The note further said, “While India has some tariffs, the US has a trade surplus with it in services. US also continues to import certain commodities from Russia which is hypocritical."

Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukranians. Stop taking… https://t.co/Uj1NMUrVOM — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) September 6, 2025