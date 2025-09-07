Navarro has a meltdown, slams Musk as X fact-checks his anti-India rant
White House advisor’s latest tirade against India on Russian oil trade is dismissed by community notes for misinformation, hypocrisy; Navarro lashes out at Musk
White House advisor Peter Navarro launched another rant against India on Sunday (September 7) after one of his posts criticising India’s purchase of Russian oil was flagged with a community note on Elon Musk's platform X.
Navarro, who has repeatedly lashed out at New Delhi in recent days over its energy dealings with Moscow, as usual claimed India has been purchasing Russian oil solely for profit and to fuel Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.
Navarro's facts!
The White House trade advisor was responding to an article in The Washington Post, which said that the kind of language being used for India from Washington was worsening diplomatic ties.
Navarro reacted to this news item in his latest post claiming: FACTS: India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins @washpo Leftist American fake news.”
Hypocritical, says X
Hours later, Musk's platform intervened with a community note titled "Readers added context they thought people might want to know," pointing out that India's Russian oil purchases were for "energy security" and did not violate sanctions.
The note further said, “While India has some tariffs, the US has a trade surplus with it in services. US also continues to import certain commodities from Russia which is hypocritical."
Crap, says Navarro
Brushing off the community note as “crap,” a furious Navarro turned his ire on Elon Musk. "Wow", he said, adding Elon Musk is letting propaganda into people's posts. "That crap note below is just that. Crap," he wrote.
Also read: India slams Peter Navarro’s ‘misleading’ remarks on Russian oil purchase
Further, unabashed he doubled down on his claims that India was exploiting its oil trade with Russia for profit.
"India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian government spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs," he wrote.
Double standard, says X
Navarro’s post was again flagged by X’s community notes, which emphasised that India’s energy trade decisions are sovereign and do not breach international law. The platform also again called out US’ “double standard” for continuing to import Russian goods while simultaneously criticising New Delhi for doing the same.
Also read: Who is Peter Navarro? Why is he angry with India, and rest of the world?
"Navarro's claims are hypocritical. India's legal, sovereign purchases of Russian oil for energy security do not violate international law. The US, while pressuring India, continues to import billions in Russian goods, like uranium, exposing a clear double standard," the note said.
Sustained attacks
This outburst against India has come in the backdrop of Navarro's sustained attacks on India ever since Trump announced an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian imports, raising total tariffs to 50 per cent from August 27, citing Russian oil purchases as a justification.
Also read: Peter Navarro slams India-Russia ties: ‘Modi needs to stand with US, not Russia’
Previously Navarro used provocative phrases such as "Maharaja of tariffs", "laundromat for the Kremlin", and "Modi’s war in Ukraine" to hit out at India’s trade practices and geopolitical stance.
In one of his latest incendiary comments, Navarro claimed that “Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of Indian people", a statement that India swiftly dismissed as inaccurate. “We have seen some inaccurate statements made by him. We reject them,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday.