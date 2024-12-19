India shivers as cold wave sweeps northern, western states

Several parts of the country are experiencing cold wave conditions as the temperatures drop and a thick layer of fog covers regions in multiple states.

From Kashmir to Karnataka, Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh, low temperatures are forcing people to stay indoors or to cover themselves with warm clothing when venturing out into the cold. There are several visuals of people sitting near bonfires to keep themselves warm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the lowest temperature in Rajasthan was recorded between 0 to 10 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in the state have fallen by 2-4 degrees. The IMD has predicted a cold wave and dense fog coupled with ground frost conditions in Rajasthan from December 19 to 21.

Also Read: Parts of Karnataka to be in grip of cold wave for next 3 days: IMD

Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh also experienced a cold wave and dense fog with the mercury falling to 7 degrees Celsius. Local residents said it was difficult to travel on the roads due to low visibility.

Karnataka has seen temperatures fall about 2-4 degrees Celsius “below normal”, with the IMD saying cold wave conditions and dry weather are likely to continue over Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi districts and remaining districts in north interior Karnataka over the next three days.

The weather department said there would be a gradual decrease in minimum temperatures in south interior Karnataka as well.

Kashmir reels under intense cold conditions

Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season so far as Kashmir reeled under intense cold conditions with the minimum temperature plummeting several degrees below the freezing point, officials said in Srinagar on Thursday (December 19).

A thin layer of fog was also witnessed in many parts of Srinagar city which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius, down from minus 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

Also Read: Cold wave hits Maharashtra, Baramati shivers at 7.8 deg C

Wednesday night was the coldest of the season so far in the city, and the night temperature was 4 degrees below the normal for this part of the season.

Water bodies, water supply lines frozen

They said the intense cold conditions led to the freezing of the fringes of several water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, while water supply lines in many areas of the city here and elsewhere in the valley were also frozen due to the biting cold.

The long dry spell in the city and other areas in the plains has resulted in the increase in ailments like cough and common cold.

Tourist resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, a degree down from the previous night.

Also Read: Cold wave sweeps Odisha, mercury dips below 10 degree Celsius at 15 places

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius. Konibal, a hamlet on the outskirts of Pampore town, was the coldest weather station in the valley as the minimum settled at the low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Qazigund - the gateway to Kashmir - was minus 7 degrees Celsius, Kupwara in north Kashmir minus 6.2 degrees, and Kokernag in south Kashmir minus 5.3 degrees.

The Met office has forecast mainly dry weather till December 26 with a possibility of light snowfall in higher reaches of the valley on the night of December 21-22.

Also Read: Watch | Intense cold wave sweeps desert state

It said light snow over few higher reaches is also possible from December 27 night to the morning of December 28.

However, the minimum temperature is forecast to fall further in the valley and there will be a cold wave at isolated to scattered places during the next few days, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)