Cold wave sweeps Odisha, mercury dips below 10 degree Celsius at 15 places

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (PTI) With a cold wave sweeping across Odisha, 15 places recorded temperatures below 10 degree Celsius with Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district, the coldest in the state at 1 degree Celsius.

The IMD on Monday forecast the continuance of the cold wave weather condition for the next two days. The weathermen said that the prevailing cold weather was due to the dry and cold northwesterly winds flowing towards the state.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, as many as 15 stations recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius on Monday morning. The steel city of Rourkela recorded a minimum of 5.7 degree Celsius in the plains, the mercury level fell to 4.8 degree at G Udaygiri in the hills.

"No large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) during next two days and thereafter gradual rise by 3-5 degree celsius for subsequent three days over the districts of Odisha," the Met office said, adding that cold wave conditions likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Angul on Tuesday.

The weather observatories placed inside Similipal National Park said that the lowest of 1 degree Celsius was recorded at Upar Barakamuda followed by 3 degree Celsius at Chahala, 4 degree C at Nawana, 5 degree C at Barehipani, 6 degree at Guruguria and 10 degree at Ramatirtha in Mayurbhanj district.

Reports of heavy frosting (a thin layer of ice crystals that forms on a surface) were received from different places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundergarh districts, Met office sources said.

The other places which recorded below 10 degree Celsius were: G Udaygiri (4.8), Similiguda (5.3), Rourkela (5.7), Phulbani (7), Jharsuguda (7.1), Daringbadi (7.5), Bhawanipatna (7.8), Angul (8), Kirei (8.3), Chipilima (8.4), Keonjhar (8.8), Sundergarh (9), Jagatsinghpur (9.5), Koraput and Dhenkanal (9.6).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 10.9 degree Celsius and 11 degree Celsius, respectively. PTI

